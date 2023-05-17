Satori Augments Its Data Security Platform With Posture Management and Data Store Discovery Capabilities to Help Companies Proactively Protect Data

With the new additions to Satori’s Data Security Platform, companies gain unprecedented visibility to answer “Where is all my data?” and “Who has access to it?”

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satori , the industry's leading data security platform, today announced the availability of Posture Management , a new capability within Satori's platform that monitors the authorization of users to data across all of a company's data stores. In addition, Satori announced the availability of Data Store Discovery , which scans and monitors an organization's cloud accounts to discover new data stores.



Powered by Satori’s open-source Universal Data Permissions Scanner , Posture Management is designed to give companies a comprehensive understanding of who has access to what data within the organization, at all times. Posture Management scans all data permissions, provides an analytics layer over data access in the organization, and tracks KPIs to help improve data access posture. Using Posture Management, companies can proactively eliminate risks of a data breach due to over-privileged data access. In addition, with Posture Management, companies can view authorization permissions over time and at any specific point in time, making compliance audits and forensic investigations easier and more efficient.

With Data Store Discovery, another new capability within Satori’s Data Security Platform, users can connect Satori directly to their cloud accounts to gain a holistic view of all data stores in the organization. For example, if a team sets up a “shadow” cloud database without proper access controls in place, the data and security teams will know about it immediately and take proper action, such as shutting it down or applying appropriate access control over it.

These capabilities are available to all Satori customers as part of its Data Security Platform, which allows frictionless just-in-time access to data, with a self-service data portal where data users can select the data they need and get access to it according to the organization’s guardrails and policies.

“Data access posture management is a critical capability that every data security platform should encompass, and our new Posture Management can help enterprises stay ahead of the game when it comes to data security and compliance,” said Yoav Cohen, CTO and co-founder of Satori. “Taking action against data security threats reactively is not enough in today's data-driven environment. Our goal is to empower organizations to take a preventative approach to protect their most sensitive and business-critical data. With Posture Management, our customers can take control of their data security and manage risk with ease.”

About Satori

In today's complex environment, with the growth of large and diverse cloud-based data, it can be difficult to know who is accessing what data and when. This can lead to serious data security consequences, including overprivileged access and an increased risk of data loss or breach. It's crucial for companies to monitor and manage access to their data on a continuous basis to reduce risk and remain compliant. Satori enables companies to confidently discover and classify sensitive data, apply security policies and permissions, monitor access to sensitive data, and now, track security posture – all in one place.

Satori is revolutionizing data security. Its data security platform seamlessly integrates into any environment to automate access controls and deliver complete data-flow visibility utilizing activity-based discovery and classification. The platform provides context-aware and granular data access and privacy policies across all enterprise data flows, data access and data stores. With Satori, organizations and their data teams can confidently ensure that data security, privacy and compliance are in place – enabling data-driven innovation and competitive advantage. Learn more at satoricyber.com .