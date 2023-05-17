North Texas Food Bank to Host Taste of the Cowboys Fundraiser

Proceeds of the fundraising event to benefit North Texas children facing hunger

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and the Dallas Cowboys will host the 19th Annual Taste of the Cowboys fundraiser, presented by Ashley, on Friday, June 9, 2023. The event will be held at the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and practice facility, The Star in Frisco, and will feature Dallas Cowboys alumni players, live entertainment by Prophets and Outlaws and Riley Thompson, and gourmet tailgate food stations from some of DFW’s favorite restaurants, led by Taste of the Cowboys Founding Chef, Kent Rathbun.

“We are so grateful for the long-standing support of the Cowboys in advancing our mission to bridge the hunger gap in North Texas and provide children, adults and seniors a hunger-free future,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Over the last 18 years, the Cowboys have provided over 14 million meals and with record inflation, the need is as high as it was during the pandemic. Because of the commitment and generous support of the Cowboys, thousands of children will have access to nutritious food.”

All proceeds from the Taste of the Cowboys provide critical funds to support the North Texas Food Bank’s programs that directly target child hunger. Through programs and partnerships, NTFB provided hungry children with access to more than 51.9 million nutritious meals. During the 2021-2022 school year, the NTFB Child Programs specifically served over 1.7 million meals through the School Pantry Program and almost 880,000 meals through the Food 4 Kids backpack program. The program operates in more than 300 schools, serving up to 11,000 chronically hungry children each week.

“The Dallas Cowboys organization has helped advocate for the mission of the North Texas Food Bank for more than two decades and is proud to join in the mission of tackling childhood hunger,” said Charlotte Jones, Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer. “Through this partnership, we can help make sure that kids are provided nutritious meals to help them thrive both in and out of the classroom. The Annual Taste of the Cowboys event is a fun and exciting party with a purpose, and we hope you will join our team and support the North Texas Food Bank on June 9 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.”

In North Texas 250,000 children do not know where their next meal is coming from, giving the NTFB service area the fourth-highest level of food-insecure children in the country. Last year’s Taste of the Cowboys event provided access to 1.5 million meals for children experiencing hunger to help address this need.

Tickets to the Taste of the Cowboys are available for purchase as pods of four or six guests or as individual guests. Each pod will be located on the Ford Center field and will include a table and chairs. To purchase tickets, go to www.ntfb.org/cowboys.

“We simply could not do what we do in the fight against hunger without the support of our sponsors: Ashley, Tom Thumb/Albertsons Foundation, KPMG, Ryan Foundation, Berry Family Services, Reliant, Pollock, Geico Philanthropic Foundation, Akin, Tito’s, Globe Life, Alphagraphics, HungerMitao, Nihao, and Sin Hambre,” continued Cunningham.

About the North Texas Food Bank:

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of more than 400 Partner Agencies and organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries. It is ranked 87th on Forbes 2022 Top 100 Charities in America.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to nearly 137 million nutritious meals, a 9% percent increase over the prior year. In response to the ongoing elevated hunger crisis, the organization has launched a $500 million campaign, Nourish North Texas, to provide more food for today and hope for tomorrow by addressing the barriers to food security that our neighbors face.

The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

About The Star:

The Star is the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and training facility in Frisco, Texas. Developed as a first-of-its-kind partnership between the City of Frisco, Frisco ISD and the Dallas Cowboys, The Star features Ford Center, a 12,000-seat stadium that hosts Frisco ISD football games, concerts and other events; Cowboys Fit, a 60,000 square-foot gym developed in partnership with leading fitness developer, Mark Mastrov; Cowboys Club, a members-only club where the country club meets the NFL; the Omni Frisco Hotel, a 16-floor, 300-room luxury hotel; Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research at The Star, a 300,000 square-foot center of excellence for sports medicine; Twelve Cowboys Way, a 17-story, luxury residential tower in partnership between Pro Football Hall-of-Fame Quarterback #12 Roger Staubach, and Dallas-based developer and former Dallas Cowboys center, Robert Shaw; Formation, a dynamic coworking experience offering a collaborative work environment of open workspace, dedicated desks and private offices; as well as a variety of shopping, dining and nightlife options throughout The Star District. For more information on The Star, visit www.TheStarInFrisco.com.

