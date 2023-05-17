Novolyze Achieves ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security Management
Leading Software Provider for Food and Beverage Industry Achieves ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security Management System
Having a reputable third-party organization affirm our security management processes through ISO 27001 certification demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding information security for customers”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Novolyze, a leader in food safety solutions and quality digitization technology, today announced it has achieved ISO 27001 certification for its information security management system (ISMS). As an ISO 27001 certified supplier, Novolyze provides food and beverage companies seeking smart digital solutions to enhance food safety, quality performance, and compliance, greater assurance that their data is being handled in a secure and compliant manner.
— Karim-Franck Khinouche, Novolyze CEO
ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized standard that sets out the requirements for an ISMS, which is a systematic approach to managing sensitive company information so that it remains secure. The certification demonstrates that Novolyze has implemented a robust ISMS that complies with international standards, takes information security seriously, and is committed to protecting the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its customers' information.
"Having a reputable third-party organization affirm our security management processes through ISO 27001 certification demonstrates our unwavering commitment to safeguarding information security for existing and future customers," said Novolyze CEO Karim-Franck Khinouche. " This certification validates that our ISMS complies with international standards, providing customers trust, confidence, and peace of mind for sensitive data critical to their food safety and quality initiatives. We will continue to invest in maintaining this certification and enhance our information security management practices to further build credibility and trust with our customers."
As a provider of environmental monitoring and process control software, Novolyze understands the critical importance of data security for its customers in the food and beverage industry. The ISO 27001 certification provides assurance to customers that Novolyze has implemented effective security controls to protect their data, and that the company is committed to continuous improvement of its information security management system.
Novolyze has always been committed to providing its customers with the highest level of service and support. In addition to achieving ISO 27001 certification, Novolyze has also received outside affirmation through ISO 9001 certification meeting requirements for a quality management system and B Corporation certification for social and environmental performance. Customers can be confident that Novolyze's information security management system is aligned with the global best practices for information security, and that the company will continue to prioritize the security and protection of their data in addition to overall customer and employee satisfaction.
For more information about Novolyze's environmental monitoring and process control software solutions, please visit www.novolyze.com.
About Novolyze:
Founded in 2012, Novolyze enables the world’s largest food production companies to reduce over processing and increase efficiencies by digitizing food safety and quality processes. Its patented solutions offer a holistic view of environmental monitoring, process control, sanitation control, and other food safety and quality processes that can benefit from smart monitoring and traceability. In addition to optimizing operations, Novolyze solutions can help companies with sustainability initiatives, by providing a roadmap for decreasing energy and water use, thereby shrinking a company’s carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.novolyze.com.
