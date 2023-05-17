Submit Release
HRSA HIV/AIDS Bureau Releases New Letter on Sexually Transmitted Infections, Including Mpox

As sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including the recent mpox outbreak, continue to have a disproportionate impact on people with HIV, the Health Resources and Services Administration's (HRSA) HIV/AIDS Bureau’s (HAB) Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program (RWHAP) plays a critical role in addressing STIs for people with HIV. This includes access to treatment for STIs through RWHAP AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP) formularies. On April 26, HRSA HAB released a program letter (PDF, 110KB) highlighting the important role of RWHAP recipients, including ADAPs, have in addressing STIs and mpox.

The 2022-2025 National HIV/AIDS Strategy (NHAS) identifies HIV and STIs as syndemic conditions that adversely interact with each other and contribute to a greater impact of disease and ongoing health disparities and inequities. Rates of STIs are higher among people with HIV than people without HIV, and people with HIV who have one or more STI are more likely to transmit HIV to a partner. ADAPs ensure that eligible people with HIV can access medications that improve individual health outcomes and reduce HIV transmission. Similarly, affordable access to STI treatment decreases the potential for STI transmission.

Read (PDF, 110KB) the new letter.

