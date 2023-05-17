Sourcing Made Easy: HireQuotient Launches ChatGPT-powered EasySource for Smarter Talent Acquisition
HireQuotient introduces EasySource, a ChatGPT-powered solution that streamlines talent acquisition. Discover how EasySource makes sourcing effortless.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HireQuotient, a cutting-edge HR Tech organization, has unveiled EasySource - a game-changing talent sourcing product powered by ChatGPT. This revolutionary solution automates the recruitment process, allowing recruiters to create custom talent pipelines and engage with candidates seamlessly, resulting in reduced time-to-hire. EasySource is designed to source and engage top candidates for sales and marketing roles in the US, and is offered for free. With its innovative technology and user-friendly interface, EasySource is set to transform the way organizations approach talent acquisition.
By utilizing state-of-the-art technology, EasySource identifies highly relevant job seekers from active and passive talent pools based on their skills, interests, relevant experience, and US work authorization. The product effectively engages qualified candidates through hyper-personalized communication across email and LinkedIn using embedded ChatGPT. Additionally, it streamlines multi-channel outreach using workflows optimized for generating maximum response, enabling recruiters to effectively source top talent with minimal effort.
Using personalized messaging, recruiters can connect with candidates via their personal email addresses, LinkedIn connection requests, and LinkedIn InMail. The dashboard allows for easy management of candidate responses and visualization of the talent pipeline at different evaluation stages.
Speaking on the launch, Smarthveer Sidana - CEO, HireQuotient said, “The philosophy behind building EasySource was to empower recruiters to ‘source right talent, right now’. We are proud of the capabilities that we have built into this product that expand recruiters' bandwidth exponentially as they discover top talent for any role and engage them at scale with hyper-personalized messaging. This has been made possible only because of our vast experience in the HR Tech space that has given us deep insights into the challenges faced by recruiters in building a robust talent pipeline.”
The launch of EasySource comes at a time when organizations are struggling to find and hire qualified candidates from highly skewed talent pools. EasySource provides a much-needed solution to this problem by simplifying the sourcing process and enabling organizations to identify and engage with the right talent.
About HireQuotient
HireQuotient is a next-generation HR Tech organization with a vision to help its clients build high-performing workforces. With a suite of products and solutions that span from talent sourcing to assessment and interviewing, HireQuotient offers organizations a streamlined and efficient approach to identify and hire top talent. Its innovative products and solutions are used by over 100 organizations including BCG, Accenture and DHL to name a few. For more information, please visit www.hirequotient.com
