Instant Beverages Premix Market Projected to Reach Approximately USD 137,005.4 Million by 2031

Instant beverage premix market size was valued at $74,830.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $137,005.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.1%

Increase in popularity of healthy drinks, including organic tea and energy drinks, are expected to offer lucrative instant beverage premix market opportunities to market players in the near future.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market size in terms of revenue and volume for the global instant beverage premix market is provided from 2014 to 2021 at each sub-segment level. Based on product type, the market is segmented into: instant tea, instant milk, instant health drinks, instant coffee, soup and others. In terms of revenue, amongst various instant beverage premix product types, instant coffee held the largest market share in 2014 and expected to be the same during the forecast period of 2015 – 2021. The increasing health awareness among consumers is raising the demand for instant beverage premix globally. Amongst various product types, in terms of volume, instant tea held the largest market share followed by soup in 2014. The current market scenario and future trends for instant beverage premix have been also covered under the scope of the study that affects the demand in the market.

Moreover, instant beverage premix market trends such as increase in obesity concerns and health awareness among youth are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Some of the major health benefits offered by the instant beverage premixes are enhanced brain functionality, increased metabolism, and healthy hydration.

According to instant beverage premix market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, function, and distribution channel. By product type, the instant beverage premix market is categorized into instant coffee, instant tea, instant milk, instant health drinks, soups, and others. Among these, instant coffee premix occupied the major share of the market in 2020, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Instant health drinks is anticipated to grow at highest instant beverage premix market share in the future.

By distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online sales channel. The online sales channel segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increase in internet penetration.

On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest instant beverage premix market share in the global instant beverage premix market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its leading position during the instant beverage premix market forecast. This is attributed to the rise in awareness about nutritional advantage of instant beverage premix and increase in income levels in the region.

Due to improved distribution channels, people are shifting from traditional retail outlets to online websites, such as Amazon.com Inc., Flipkart Online Services Pvt., Shopclues.com, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Bigbasket.com, and many more. In addition, distribution channels have been improving, as people are becoming more technological friendly, which further enhances shopping of beverages from the ease of their home.

The major players analyzed for global instant beverage premix industry are Ito En Ltd., The Republic of Tea Inc., Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., Monster Beverage Co., Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Starbucks Corp., PepsiCo Inc., and Ajinomoto General Foods Inc. Strategically, key players are concentrating on product launch rather than acquiring and entering into partnerships and agreements with other small- and medium-sized companies. New entrants also prefer to launch different varieties of products so as to compete with prominent leaders of the market. Several instant beverage premix manufacturing companies are trying to acquire small players in the market to avoid the threat of competition.

Key Findings Of Study

