Innovative Roof Solutions Sweeps Northern Wisconsin with New Franchise Territory
The new territory is now accepting new customers and brings proprietary, cost-saving roofing solutions to the area for the first time.
We are truly offering an ethical and cost effective solution to a broken industry.”MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative Roof Solutions has expanded with a new franchise agreement for Northern Wisconsin. Dan and Curt Lindstrom, the company’s two newest franchisees, will be working in nine different counties to bring revolutionary roofing services to the area.
Roofs can be made to last longer and save homeowners thousands of dollars through a proprietary encapsulation process only offered by Innovative Roof Solutions, and property owners throughout the territory will now have access thanks to the newest franchise. The roof encapsulation process can be applied to a variety of roof materials, including tile, metal, and asphalt and helps the roof become hail-resistant. Every roof comes with a 35-year warranty.
Dan expressed his excitement over joining the brand and being able to offer the new roofing technology to his customers for the very first time. “This is a new innovative product that has industry-disrupting potential and with it being led by Matt Snyder, who is a great owner and very knowledgeable in the area, it made sense to invest,” said Dan.
Innovative Roof Solutions CEO Matt Snyder has been leading the franchise with the intention of addressing weak points in the existing roofing industry, while still keeping their services affordable for homeowners. All estimates are free and each application comes with a fully transferable warranty.
Operational as of March, Dan and Curt have quickly gained momentum throughout the Northern Wisconsin area. With a product not found anywhere else in the roofing market, franchising with Innovative Roof Solutions gave the Lindstrom duo the opportunity to expand their business and venture into new territory in the industry.
Curt recalled how he and Dan, a father-son team who already own a roof restoration business, first connected with the company. “When we dove into the details of franchise ownership, the simple application process, and how much it would save our customers, we looked at it as a huge opportunity. We knew that this product could have a tremendous impact across the country for homeowners,” Curt commented.
Innovative Roof Solutions' services deliver a product that requires a fraction of the cost in maintenance, is more weather-resistant than any other product on the market, and is more environmentally friendly than other roofing options according to industry standards.
When asked about what the future holds for this Northern Wisconsin territory of Innovative Roof Solutions, Curt predicts many more growth opportunities are on the horizon, noting the need for more offices so they may better serve their customers.
“The plan for the future is to continue to add offices across the state and expand and have more of a local presence throughout those areas,” Curt stated. Dan added, “This is a great opportunity to employ more people throughout our community and truly provide a great lifestyle with us as we grow.”
ABOUT Innovative Roof Solutions
Innovative Roof Solutions is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The company specializes in a proprietary process that restores and transforms an existing roof through a nano-ceramic-based roof barrier layer, protecting the exterior of the roof and shielding it from the damaging effects of nature. To learn more about Innovative Roof Solutions and to learn next steps for franchise ownership, visit www.innovativeroofsolutionsfranchise.com.
