Application Delivery Network Market to Reach US$ 22,710.0 Million, Globally by 2033 at 10.9% CAGR: Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States market anticipates the dominant consumption of application delivery networks in North America region and is anticipated to expand at 10.0% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. The United States application delivery network sales revenue is expected to reach 1.7X by 2033.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global application delivery network (ADN) market is forecasted to expand at 10.9% CAGR over the estimated period, as per FMI’s analysis. The industry’s size is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 8,046.4 million in 2023 and US$ 22,710.0 million by 2033.



The growing importance of application delivery networks across end-user industries experiencing digital makeovers is propelling market growth. This is further supported by the increasing demand for a plethora of tasks. These tasks include load balancing, SSL encryption, complex traffic management, web application firewall, SSL VPN, etc. which have established their integral space in application delivery.

The market is also determined by the expeditious growth in the total amount of applications that are hosted in the cloud. To manage the deployment and management-related challenges that organizations are facing due to their extensive portfolio of applications, the application delivery network is gaining widespread acceptance.

The ADN market is also maneuvered by the surfacing trend of virtualization. The application delivery network plays a pivotal role for enterprises seeking employee and consumer-friendly interfaces, without compromising on security, uniformity, and control across multiple devices.

The increasing deployment of desktop virtualization, virtualized mobile applications, and web-based applications are surging the significance of ADN, especially across IT and Telecom, BFSI, and government sectors. These sectors have accounted for the substantial amount of adoption of digitalization throughout data-centric operations.

The market, moving forward, may be inhibited by the dearth of skilled workforce and the absence of protocols and standards. Additionally, the integration of ADN and complex integrated systems into the extant systems is a challenging task that might limit the growth prospects of the market in focus.

Top Highlights from the FMI’s Analysis of the Application Delivery Network Industry:

North America application delivery networks grabbed a large share of the pie in the historical period. In 2022, the market share enjoyed by the region accounted for 27.5% of the global market.

Following the lead, Europe jumped right after North America, attaining a total of 17.4% in 2022.

Within Europe, FMI detected Germany is sharing a prominent industry share. G’rmany’s market had 10.2% of the global market’s portion in 2022.

Japan contributed 7.6% value share and Australia contributed 4.7% to the global market.

India’s market is expected to race at a CAGR of 16.7% in the coming decade. The CAGR speculated for India is projected to outpace all the other markets, globally.

China showcases a notable CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

The United Kingdom is projected to register an exponential CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Based on product, application security equipment gathered a market share of 27.5% in 2022.

Cloud service providers, a segment of the end-user environment, grabbed a maximum share of 55.5% in 2022.





Innovation Watch: FMI Explores the New Developments in the Market

Juniper Networks Inc, in February 2023, revealed that Green energy data centers have employed AI-driven enterprise solutions and the cloud-ready data center of Juniper. This has been done to facilitate business as well as data center operations of the latter. Many levels of physical security are present to ensure the security of these premises.

Cisco Systems Inc., in December 2022, declared that T-Mobile is going to launch a distributed and highly scalable nationwide cloud native united core gateway.

Application Delivery Network Outlook by Category

By Product:

Application Delivery Controllers

WAN Optimization Controllers

Application Security Equipment

Application Gateways

By End-user Environment:

Cloud Service Providers

Telecommunication Service Providers

Other Enterprise Networks



By Deployment Type:

On-premise

Cloud

By Vertical:

Finance and Insurance

Educational Services

Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation

Public Administration

Retail Trade

Health Care and Social Assistance

Manufacturing



Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa



