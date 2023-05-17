Tearlach’s Gabriel Project In Tonopah, Nevada, Drilling Intersected Significant Lithium in all Phase 1 Holes

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tearlach Resources Limited (TSXV: TEA) (OTC: TELHF) (FRANKFURT: V44) (“Tearlach” or the “Company”) reports assay results for three (3) new core step-out drill holes (GAB-013, 016, & 019) at its Gabriel Project in Tonopah, Nevada. These newly reported holes intersected lithium-mineralized zones with intervals exceeding 1,000 ppm and grades up to 1,300 ppm. Results have now been received and reported for the 11 Phase 1 drill holes, with a lithium-mineralized interval intersected in each hole. These results represent a significant milestone for Tearlach and the development of the USA Flagship Gabriel project.



Assay Highlights :

Longest intercept of lithium mineralization for the three (3) newly reported holes is 115.9 feet (35.3m): Hole GAB-013.

Highest primary intercept grade is 729 ppm Li over 47.7 feet (14.5m): Hole GAB-019.

Highest grade for an “Included intercept” is 879 ppm lithium over 27.6 feet (8.4m), including 1,100 ppm: Hole GAB–019.

The highest value for the reported three (3) holes is 1,300 ppm lithium GAB-013.

Expands Tearlach drilled mineralization to the northwest, northeast and southeast.



Phase 1 Program Highlights – 11 Holes :

Lithium mineralization, at a 400 ppm cut-off grade, has been intersected in all holes.

Longest primary intercept of lithium mineralization is 146.6 feet (44.7m) – GAB-009.

Highest primary intercept grade is 802 ppm over 61 feet (18.6m) – GAB-018.

Highest grade for an “Included intercept” is 1,196 ppm over 33.3 feet (10.2m) – GAB-012.

Geological continuity of targeted stratigraphy in all drill holes.

The latest Phase 1 drill holes expand the general area of known mineralization to 8,530 feet (2.6 km) by 9,190 feet (2.8 km).

Comparison with Previous Results :

Each GAB twin core hole drilled in the Phase 1 Program returned intercept values higher (range of 36 – 85%) than the corresponding Blackrock Silver (BRS) TN22 reverse-circulation rotary hole.

A total of 603 TN22 drill hole pulps have been collected and submitted for lithium re-assay.

“The Gabriel Phase 1 drill plan was an outstanding success and marks a significant milestone for exploration of the Gabriel property, with all holes intersecting an interval of lithium mineralization, and many individual samples assaying > 1,000 ppm lithium. Additionally, each GAB twin core hole drilled in the Phase 1 Program returned intercept values higher than the corresponding Blackrock Silver (BRS) TN22 reverse-circulation rotary hole (range of 36 – 85%). I commend the Nevada Geologic team for their commitment to effectively implementing the drilling, professional handling of the drill materials, and superb geologic investigations on the drill core and surface of the Gabriel property. We look forward to the data modeling phase of the exploration program to further evaluate the Gabriel property,” said David C. Flint, Director.

Technical Information :

The tables below are a compilation of all Phase 1 core drill holes. Each hole intersected a zone of lithium mineralization, at a cut-off grade of 400 ppm. Primary intercept grades range between 535 to 802 ppm and interval lengths between 27.1 (8.4m) to 146.6 feet (44.7m). The Phase 1 program holes have been drilled within a general area of 8,530 feet (2.6 km) by 9,190 feet (2.8 km).

Lithium mineralization has consistently been intersected in the lower portion of the Siebert Formation. A second zone of mineralization has also been intersected in some holes, present in the upper portion of the Siebert. The lithium mineralization is hosted in a claystone-siltstone-sandstone-conglomerate sedimentary sequence.

Faults, with a normal sense of offset, have been mapped on the Gabriel surface. Fault-broken zones, gouge and cataclasites have also been logged in the core. The location and orientation of these structures will be assessed during the upcoming three-dimensional (3D) geologic modeling project.

The three (3) holes reported here each step-out from the original BRS drilling and expand the Tearlach-defined lithium mineralization footprint to the northwest, northeast, and southeast (see map below). The core box photos below display the lithology and corresponding lithium grades for the three (3) drill holes reported here, with each hole represented by one core box.

Gabriel Phase 1 Consolidated Results Gabriel Step-out Holes

Hole From, ft To, ft Interval Li, ppm GAB-008 206.0 333.0 127.0 574 highest value 314.2 318.5 4.3 1,310 GAB-012 184.0 315.0 131.0 658 Including 281.7 315.0 33.3 1,196 highest value 287.6 296.5 8.9 1,460 GAB-013 133.2 249.1 115.9 645 Including 214.0 249.1 35.1 914 highest value 221.8 228.1 6.3 1,300 GAB-016 76.0 164.0 88.0 495 highest value 87.0 94.0 7.0 830 GAB-018 119.8 180.2 60.4 535 & 239.0 300.0 61.0 802 highest value 287.0 292.0 5.0 1,340 GAB-019 271.2 333.0 61.8 549 & 354.2 401.9 47.7 729 including 374.3 401.9 27.6 879 highest value 398.0 401.9 3.9 1,100

Notes: 400 ppm Li cut-off grade

Newly reported drill holes colored blue

The Gabriel twin holes consistently have higher intercept grades (36% to 85%) compared to the corresponding BRS TN22 holes. The TN22 pulp re-assay program will provide additional data pairs to investigate the underlying cause of this discrepancy.

Gabriel Phase 1 Consolidated Results Gabriel-Blackrock Silver Twin Holes Gabriel Core Hole Blackrock Rotary Hole Gabriel Hole From, ft To, ft Interval Li, ppm From, ft To, ft Interval Li,

ppm %

Higher GAB-004 118.2 145.3 27.1 703 115 145 30 436 61% highest value 142.9 145.3 2.4 1,060 GAB-005 251.4 345.6 94.2 541 250 345 95 374 45% including 258.5 276.1 17.6 860 highest value 274.2 276.1 1.9 1,390 GAB-006 80.5 119.4 38.9 401 80 120 40 264 52% & 164.1 242.0 77.9 707 165 245 80 521 36% including 182.6 220.0 37.4 939 180 220 40 602 56% including 191.5 217.0 25.5 1,018 190 215 25 639 59% highest value 199.2 204.5 5.3 1,220 GAB-009 24.0 170.6 146.6 662 25 170 145 472 40% including 134.4 170.6 36.2 879 135 170 35 474 85% highest value 147.4 154.4 7.0 1,030 GAB-017 149.8 192.0 42.2 695 150 190 40 442 57% highest value 171.7 173.5 1.8 1,410

Notes: 1) 400 ppm Li cut-off grade.

Collection of original pulps for the BRS TN22 re-assay program is substantially complete. Summary notes for the program are:

Pulps collected, for each hole, for intervals of the Siebert formation and into the underlying unmineralized unit.

TN22 drill hole location map provided below.

Pulp samples to be analyzed by the ALS Laboratory located in Reno, Nevada.

TN22 pulps transported from the BRS storage facility to ALS by TEA geologists.

Holes TN22-010, -011 & -012 (151 pulps) submitted to ALS on April 28 th , 2023.

, 2023. Holes TN22-013, -014, -015 & -016 (263 pulps) submitted to ALS on May 4 th , 2023.

, 2023. Holes TN22-018, -019 & -020 (189 pulps) submitted to ALS on May 5th, 2023.

Sample collection pending for TN22-002 & -003.

Each pulp is to be analyzed by ALS according to their ME-ICP61 method, and

Certified Reference Material (CRM) and blank materials inserted into the sample sets.

The TN22 re-assay data will be reported as the results are available.





Gabriel Phase 1 Drill Hole Location Map





Gabriel Collar Data, All Holes To Date

UTM NAD83

Hole Easting Northing Elevation, m Azimuth Incl. GAB-004 476,868 4,217,803 1739.2 0 -90 GAB-005 477,646 4,217,808 1761.7 0 -90 GAB-006 477,279 4,218,601 1749.6 0 -90 GAB-008 476,848 4,218,837 1739.5 0 -90 GAB-009 478,477 4,219,723 1798.3 0 -90 GAB-012 476,822 4,219,342 1739.2 0 -90 GAB-013 476,703 4,219,784 1739.5 0 -90 GAB-016 478,116 4,220,634 1803.2 0 -90 GAB-017 477,268 4,217,813 1751.4 0 -90 GAB-018 475,854 4,218,492 1705.1 0 -90 GAB-019 478,183 4,218,256 1768.4 0 -90

Table of Drill Core Handling and Analytical Procedures

Core boxes transported daily from the drill rig to the BRS core logging facility in Tonopah, Nevada, by either the drill crew or TEA geologists.

Initial logging of the core conducted by the TEA geologists, including for rock type, percent recovery and rock quality.

Sample intervals marked.

Certified Reference Material (CRM) pulps, coarse blank, and blank pulps inserted into the sample set.

Photograph each box of the core.

Core boxes transported from the Tonopah logging facility to the ALS Laboratory in Reno, Nevada, by either ALS contracted drivers or by TEA geologic staff.

Core cut and sampled by ALS staff.

Samples dried, weighed, crushed, pulverized, and split by ALS.

Samples subjected to a 4-acid digestion and analyzed by ICP (ME-ICP61) by ALS.

Chain of custody and security maintained throughout the material handling and analytical processes.

Location Map of GAB Drill Holes and Proposed BRS TN-22 Holes to Re-assay





Qualified Person :

Mr. David Flint, CPG with AIPG., Director of Tearlach Resources Limited and President of the subsidiary Pan Am Lithium (Nevada) Corp, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Tearlach :

Tearlach, a member of the TSX Venture 50, is a Canadian exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing lithium projects. Tearlach is focused on advancing its flagship Gabriel Project in Tonopah, Nevada, bordering American Lithium's TLC Deposit, and has completed 11 drill holes on the Gabriel Property. Tearlach has three lithium assets in Ontario: Final Frontier, Georgina Stairs and New Frontier. Final Frontier is located adjacent to and near Frontier Lithium’s PAK lithium deposit north of Red Lake. Georgina Stairs is located northeast of Rock Tech Lithium’s Georgia Lake deposit near Beardmore. Tearlach has two lithium assets in Quebec: Rose-Fliszar-Muscovite Project in the James Bay area and Shelby Project adjacent to and near Patriot Battery Metals’ Corvette lithium project and Winsome Resources’ Cancet and Adina lithium projects. Tearlach also has the Savant Property, an exploration stage Gold-Silver-Copper Property, in Northwestern Ontario. Tearlach's primary objective is to position itself as North America's leading lithium exploration and development company. For more information, please get in touch with the Company at info@tearlach.ca or visit our website at www.tearlach.ca for project updates and related background information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

TEARLACH RESOURCES LIMITED

Charles Ross

Chief Executive Officer

Suite 610 - 700 W. Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8

Tel: 604-688-5007

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Statements and information that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “potential”, “possible” and similar expressions or statements that events, conditions or results “will”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and the assumptions made in respect thereof involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions of the Company. Mineral exploration is highly speculative and characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date herein. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service provided (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

