LBS in Healthcare Market Doubtless To Enhance Future Progress by Infor, Centrak, Sanitag
A New Business Strategy report released by HTF MI with the title Global LBS in Healthcare Market Study Forecast till 2029.
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global LBS in Healthcare Market to witness a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period (2023-2029). The Latest Released LBS in Healthcare Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the LBS in Healthcare market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size. This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the LBS in Healthcare market. The LBS in Healthcare market size is estimated to increase by USD xx Million at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2023 to 2029. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, the market value is pegged at USD 1465.31 Million.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Aruba Networks (HP Company), Cisco Systems, Inc., Esri, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, STANLEY Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Foursquare, Qualcomm, Zebra Technologies, AiRISTA Flow. Additionally, other players that are part of this detailed analysis are Infor, Centrak, Sanitag, IndoorAtlas Ltd., HID Global Corporation, Midmark.
Definition:
Location-based services (LBS) in healthcare refer to the use of technology to provide location-based information to healthcare providers and patients. LBS technology uses a combination of GPS, Wi-Fi, and cellular networks to determine the location of a device or person, and then provides information relevant to that location. In healthcare, LBS can be used to track patients' movements, locate medical equipment, optimize care delivery, and enhance emergency response. Overall, LBS can help improve the quality of care, reduce costs, and enhance patient safety and satisfaction.
Market Trends:
LBS technology has the potential to enhance patient experience by providing location-based information and services. For example, patients can receive directions within hospitals or healthcare facilities, find nearby amenities, or get real-time updates on wait times. This technology aims to streamline the patient journey and improve overall satisfaction.
Market Drivers:
Increasing demand for personalized healthcare: Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly looking for more personalized healthcare services. The widespread adoption of smartphones and other mobile devices has made it easier for patients and healthcare providers to access LBS.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of LBS in Healthcare market segments by Types: Hardware, Software, Services
Detailed analysis of LBS in Healthcare market segments by Applications: Hospital Asset Tracking & Monitoring, Patient Tracking & Monitoring, Ambulance Asset Monitoring, Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
• -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the LBS in Healthcare market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the LBS in Healthcare market.
• -To showcase the development of the LBS in Healthcare market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the LBS in Healthcare market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the LBS in Healthcare market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the LBS in Healthcare market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
The market is segmented by Application (Hospital Asset Tracking & Monitoring, Patient Tracking & Monitoring, Ambulance Asset Monitoring, Others) by Type (Hardware, Software, Services) by Location Type (Indoor, Outdoor) and by Geography (West, South, Midwest, Southwest, Northeast).
