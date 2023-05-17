Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,055 in the last 365 days.

Imbria Pharmaceuticals to Participate in SVB Securities Biopharma Private Company Connect

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage, cardiometabolic company developing novel therapies designed to enhance cellular energetics, today announced that Anne Prener, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, Jai Patel, MRCP(UK), chief medical officer, and Komal Joshi, chief financial officer, will participate in the SVB Securities Biopharma Private Company Connect, taking place virtually on May 24-25, 2023. Investor one-on-one meetings with the Imbria management team may be requested through SVB Securities.

About Imbria
Imbria is a privately held, clinical stage company developing novel therapies for patients with life-altering cardiometabolic disorders. Our clinical stage pipeline is focused on restoring or improving the cell’s ability to produce energy in cardiovascular disorders where energetic impairment is a fundamental contributor to symptoms and functional deficits. The lead product candidate, ninerafaxstat, is currently in Phase 2 clinical development in three indications: non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (nHCM), stable angina and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). For additional information, please visit www.imbria.com.

Contact:
Komal Joshi
Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
kjoshi@imbria.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Imbria Pharmaceuticals to Participate in SVB Securities Biopharma Private Company Connect

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more