Imbria Pharmaceuticals to Participate in SVB Securities Biopharma Private Company Connect

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage, cardiometabolic company developing novel therapies designed to enhance cellular energetics, today announced that Anne Prener, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, Jai Patel, MRCP(UK), chief medical officer, and Komal Joshi, chief financial officer, will participate in the SVB Securities Biopharma Private Company Connect, taking place virtually on May 24-25, 2023. Investor one-on-one meetings with the Imbria management team may be requested through SVB Securities.



About Imbria

Imbria is a privately held, clinical stage company developing novel therapies for patients with life-altering cardiometabolic disorders. Our clinical stage pipeline is focused on restoring or improving the cell’s ability to produce energy in cardiovascular disorders where energetic impairment is a fundamental contributor to symptoms and functional deficits. The lead product candidate, ninerafaxstat, is currently in Phase 2 clinical development in three indications: non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (nHCM), stable angina and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). For additional information, please visit www.imbria.com.

Contact:

Komal Joshi

Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

kjoshi@imbria.com