Sylogist to Participate in the CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylogist Ltd. (TSX:SYZ) (“Sylogist” or the “Company”), a leading public sector SaaS company, is pleased to announce that President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Wood will present at the CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference 11.0 in Toronto, Ontario on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Mr. Wood and Sujeet Kini, Sylogist’s Chief Financial Officer, will also host meetings with institutional investors on that day.

About Sylogist
Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally across the government, nonprofit, and education verticals. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management’s Discussion and Analysis, can be found at www.sylogist.com.

For further information contact:

Sujeet Kini, Chief Financial Officer
or
Rudy Shirra, Director of Business Development and Operations Strategy

Sylogist Ltd.
(403) 266-4808
ir@sylogist.com


Primary Logo

