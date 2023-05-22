Freightify is Thrilled to Announce That Peter Gyde Joins as SVP of Partnerships to Support Global Growth and Expansion

Freightify is Thrilled to Announce That Peter Gyde Has Come on Board as SVP of Partnerships to Support Freightify in Its Global Growth and Expansion

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Freightify is thrilled to announce that Peter Gyde has come on board as SVP of Partnerships to support Freightify in its global growth and expansion.Peter brings more than 30 years of experience working in the container shipping and logistics industry, primarily within the Maersk group in several leadership roles, most recently as CCO for Sealand Europe. As the former Managing Director of several countries in South America and Asia Peter joins the management team providing first-hand customer experience and global insights on business transformation to Freightify and their partners.Freightify is a technology company based out of Singapore founded in 2016 by Raghavendran Viswanathan (a.k.a Raghav) who is also the CEO. Freightify is building the freight management system standard for the dynamic freight forwarding market and is fast becoming the platform of choice for the industry.Raghav, the CEO says, “Forwarders have saved up to 50% of their pricing and sales teams’ time. Some freight companies use Freightify white-label platform as a customer experience(CX) solution to retain and increase revenue by 20%”.Freightify’s platform, with rate procurement , contract management and quoting capabilities, empowers freight forwarders to procure and quote freight prices in a seamless integrated process in less than 2 minutes with all possible ancillary charges.Freightify is rapidly expanding globally with commercial presence on the ground in Europe, Asia, North and South America. Freightify has more than 250 customers using the platform in more than 45 countries. The target customers are freight forwarding companies providing global logistics services.Peter will be supporting Freightify management in pursuing strategic partnerships working with various maritime ecosystem partners of Freightify including shipping lines and NVOCCs to leverage the unlimited benefits of collaboration to drive business opportunities for all participants.According to Peter, “The mission that Freightify is on to digitize the ecosystem around freight management in logistics rings true to me, having been part of this industry through a lot of transformation and technology adoption, this space remains largely analog and have so much potential for all the forwarders, carriers and shippers to grow their respective businesses faster, at less effort through better collaboration. How can you not want to be part of that journey.”Peter Gyde’s LinkedIn profile https://www.linkedin.com/in/petergyde