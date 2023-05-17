Insights into the Growing Ophthalmic Devices Market: Trends, Innovations, and Opportunities 2027

Ophthalmic Devices Market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global ophthalmic devices market garnered $32.53 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $44.86 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Market Growth: The ophthalmic devices market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years and is expected to continue expanding. Factors such as an aging population, increasing prevalence of eye disorders and diseases, technological advancements, and growing healthcare infrastructure in developing countries contribute to market growth.

Rising Demand for Diagnostic Devices: The demand for ophthalmic diagnostic devices has been increasing significantly. These devices are used to diagnose various eye conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. Advanced imaging techniques, such as optical coherence tomography (OCT), have become crucial in the early detection and monitoring of eye diseases.

Surgical Devices Dominating the Market: Surgical devices, including intraocular lenses, phacoemulsification systems, and vitrectomy machines, hold a significant share in the ophthalmic devices market. These devices are used in cataract surgeries, refractive surgeries, and other ophthalmic procedures. The increasing number of these surgeries worldwide has contributed to the growth of surgical devices.

Technological Advancements: The ophthalmic devices industry has witnessed notable technological advancements. These include the development of advanced surgical techniques, minimally invasive procedures, and the integration of digital imaging and robotics in ophthalmic surgeries. Additionally, the advent of smart ophthalmic devices, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications in ophthalmology have brought new opportunities to the market.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type:

Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices: Includes devices used for eye examinations, diagnostics, and monitoring of eye conditions. Examples include fundus cameras, optical coherence tomography (OCT) devices, tonometers, autorefractors/keratometers, visual field analyzers, and ophthalmic ultrasound systems.

End User:

Hospitals: Ophthalmic devices are used in hospitals for both diagnostic and surgical purposes. Hospitals often have dedicated ophthalmology departments or eye clinics.

Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs): These facilities focus specifically on ophthalmology and perform various eye-related procedures. They may require specialized ophthalmic devices for diagnostic and surgical purposes.

Application:

Cataract: Devices used in the diagnosis and treatment of cataracts, including phacoemulsification systems, IOLs, and surgical instruments.

Refractive Errors: Devices used in the diagnosis and correction of refractive errors, such as eyeglasses, contact lenses, and refractive surgery systems (LASIK, PRK).

Recent developments:

Advanced Imaging Technologies: The field of ophthalmic imaging has seen significant advancements in recent years. Optical coherence tomography (OCT) technology has become more sophisticated, offering higher resolution and faster scanning speeds. Swept-source OCT and ultra-widefield imaging are gaining popularity, enabling enhanced visualization of the retina and improved diagnosis of various retinal conditions.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Applications: AI is increasingly being integrated into ophthalmic devices and diagnostic tools. AI algorithms are being developed to analyze retinal images and detect abnormalities, such as diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration. These AI-based systems help streamline screening processes, improve accuracy, and enable early detection of eye diseases.

Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS): MIGS procedures have gained attention as a less invasive alternative to traditional glaucoma surgeries. These procedures involve implanting micro-scale devices or stents to improve aqueous fluid drainage and reduce intraocular pressure. MIGS techniques offer quicker recovery times and fewer complications compared to conventional glaucoma surgeries.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

The global ophthalmic devices market across North America held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the market. This is owing to prevalence of age-related eye diseases including macular degeneration, cataract, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy in the U.S. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027, due to presence of high population base, surge in disposable incomes, and improvement in patient awareness about advanced ophthalmic devices.

Competitive Landscape:

Alcon Inc. (Novartis AG)

Johnson & Johnson Vision

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Essilor International (part of EssilorLuxottica)

Topcon Corporation

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Haag-Streit AG (Metall Zug Group)

ZEISS Group

Hoya Corporation

