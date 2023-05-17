E-Learning Market in Asia to Reach USD 162,158 Million by 2030 – Report by AMR

Allied Market

The Asia E-learning market is analyzed across provider, mode, courses, and end user.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote learning trends enforced by the pandemic and rise in adoption of smartphone and cellular technology are the major factors that drive the growth of the Asia E-learning market. Time and cost-effective of e-learning and more personalized learning prospects are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The Asia E-learning/online Learning market was estimated at $38.25 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $162.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Based on mode, the cloud segment contributed to around three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. In addition, the same segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. The report also studies on-premise segment.

Based on country, the market across China held the major share in 2020, garnering more than three-fifths of the market. Simultaneously, the market across India would manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.2% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include Japan, South Korea, and Sri Lanka.

Major industry players such as - Adobe Systems Inc., Aptra Inc., Articulate Global Inc.,Certpoint systems Inc,. Cisco systems Inc, Citrix Education Inc., D2L Corporation, Microsoft Corporate, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE.

