Ontario RPF: Boralex is the Leading Awardee, with Two Storage Projects Totaling 380 MW Selected

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex Inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) today announced that two storage projects, totaling 380 MW of nameplate capacity, were selected by the Ontario Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) as part of its Expedited Long-Term Request for Proposals. Boralex and its partners, Six Nations of the Grand River and the Walpole Island First Nation, are currently finalizing the terms of the contract with the IESO.



Boralex is pleased to be the leading awardee of this request for proposals, as its two projects represent almost half of the total capacity of 780 MW selected, and one of the two projects – 300 MW Hagersville Battery Storage Park – is the largest in terms of nameplate capacity to have been selected by the IESO. The projects, once online, will be Boralex’s first storage facilities in Canada.

Projects' Details

Once constructed, the projects will help meet the energy capacity need identified by the IESO and will also benefit the overall Ontario electricity system. Commercial operation of these projects is planned for the end of 2025.

Hagersville Battery Energy Storage Park is a 300 MW, four-hour duration battery storage project near the Town of Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario.

Tilbury Battery Storage Project is an 80 MW, four-hour duration battery storage project near existing Hydro One infrastructure in the Municipality of Lakeshore, Ontario.

Boralex has partnered with the Six Nations of the Grand River to develop the Hagersville Battery Energy Storage Park and with the Walpole Island First Nation to develop the Tilbury Battery Storage Project.

“Today’s announcement is another significant milestone for Boralex as we look to expand our storage portfolio and meet the growth and diversification objectives of our 2025 strategic plan,” said Patrick Decostre, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boralex. “These projects will help the province of Ontario meet its own energy capacity targets while enabling greater renewable energy development and providing stability to the province’s power system.”

“Patrick and I congratulate the team on their efforts to bring clean, sustainable, reliable energy to the residents of Ontario. Our strength is in our people, and their creativity and dedication are leading us down a path of unprecedented growth and success while helping to achieve national and global climate objectives,” said Hugues Girardin, Executive Vice President and General Manager, North America.

“We are pleased to once again partner with Boralex on this exciting new project,” said Matt Jamieson, President/CEO of Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation. “Boralex has maintained a positive working relationship with our organization and understands the importance of doing business with Indigenous communities. We are excited to further expand our energy portfolio and are pleased to continue to pursue a sustainable future for Six Nations and Ontario as a whole.”

Prior to submitting both projects into the IESO RFP, Boralex staff developed community engagement plans and met regularly with local stakeholders to present the projects and receive comments. Those discussions will continue until the end of the development phase, then throughout the construction and operation phases.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to over 3 GW. We are developing a portfolio of over 6 GW in wind, solar projects and storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit boralex.com or sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation

Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) manages the Six Nations’ economic interests in 20 renewable energy projects and numerous economic development opportunities in and around the Six Nations territory. SNGRDC’s current green energy portfolio is capable of producing over 1300 MW of renewable energy through its direct or indirect involvement in seven solar and 13 wind projects. SNGRDC is located on the Six Nations Reserve and employs an average of 110 employees through Nation Enterprise or the administration of Economic Interests projects. For more information, please visit www.sndevcorp.ca.

