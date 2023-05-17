Notable Labs to Present Predictive Precision Medicine Platform (PPMP) Data in Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia (JMML) at European Hematology Association (EHA) Hybrid Congress June 8 – 15, 2023

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notable Labs, Inc. (“Notable”), a clinical stage therapeutic platform company developing predictive precision medicines for cancer patients, today announced an abstract has been accepted for poster presentation at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Hybrid Congress to be held in Frankfurt, Germany on June 8 – 15, 2023.



The abstract highlights results of a research study demonstrating the utility of Notable’s PPMP for identifying potentially more effective pre-hematopoietic stem cell therapy drug combinations, as compared to regimens currently used in JMML. The study showed that the addition of tretinoin to fludarabine + cytarabine or to 5-azacitidine, or calcitriol to 5-azacitidine, to patients’ samples further reduced the ex vivo blast counts compared to treatment with only fludarabine + cytarabine, or 5-azacitidine, respectively.

Abstract accepted for presentation:

Abstract Title: TRETINOIN AND CALCITRIOL ENHANCE TREATMENT REGIMENS FOR JUVENILE MYELOMONOCYTIC LEUKEMIA IN EX VIVO DRUG SENSITIVITY ASSAYS

Presenting Author: Associate Prof. Elliot Stieglitz

Abstract Code: P998

Session Type/Title: Poster Presentation

Date and Time: June 9, 18:00 - 19:00 CEST

All abstracts accepted for presentation have been published and are available online on the EHA website.

About Notable Labs, Inc.

Notable Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. Through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (“PPMP”), Notable bio-simulates a patient’s cancer treatment ex vivo and seeks to precisely predict whether or not a patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic. Notable’s PPMP is designed to identify and select clinically responsive patients prior to their treatment and thus potentially fast-track clinical development in this patient population. By continually advancing and expanding the reach of the PPMP across diseases and predicted medical outcomes, Notable aims to be the leader in precision medicine and revolutionize the way in which patients seek and receive treatments that work best for them – patient by patient and cancer by cancer. Notable believes it has created a targeted in-licensing strategy to deliver a product’s medical impact and commercial value faster and with a greater likelihood of success than traditional drug development. By transforming historical standards of care, Notable aims to create dramatic positive impact for patients and the healthcare community. In February 2023, Notable entered into a definitive agreement to merge with VBL Therapeutics (NasdaqCM: VBLT). Notable is headquartered in Foster City, California. Learn more at www.notablelabs.com and follow us @notablelabs.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations: Daniel Ferry, LifeSci Advisors

+1 (617) 430-7576, daniel@lifesciadvisors.com