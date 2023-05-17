Richard Glick, former Chairman of the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, joins Hydrostor as Special Advisor to the Board

Joining a group of esteemed experts and industry leaders advising Hydrostor on the development of its proprietary Advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage solution globally

TORONTO, CANADA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrostor Inc. (Hydrostor), a leading global long duration energy storage (LDES) solution provider, announced today the appointment of Richard Glick, former Chairman of the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, as a Special Advisor to the Hydrostor Board.

Chairman Glick was nominated to serve on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission by President Donald Trump in August 2017 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on November 2, 2017. He was subsequently designated to Chair the Commission by President Joseph Biden on January 21, 2021. His term expired on January 3, 2023.

Before joining the Commission, Chairman Glick held positions as General Counsel for the Democrats on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and as Vice President of Government Affairs for Iberdrola’s renewable energy, electric and gas utility, and natural gas storage businesses in the United States.

Chairman Glick previously served as a Director of Government Affairs for PacifiCorp, a major U.S. utility. Prior to that he was a Senior Policy Advisor to U.S. Energy Secretary Bill Richardson, and before that was Legislative Director and Chief Counsel to U.S. Senator Dale Bumpers of Arkansas. From 1988-1992 Chairman Glick was an Associate with the law firm of Verner, Liipfert, Bernhard, McPherson and Hand.

“Long Duration Energy Storage infrastructure is going to play an increasingly critical role in the transition to a reliable clean energy future. I look forward to working with Hydrostor’s Board of Directors in supporting the growth of the Company’s low impact energy storage technology at a large scale”, said Chairman Glick.

In welcoming Mr Glick to Hydrostor, Chief Executive Officer Curtis VanWalleghem said, “We are thrilled to welcome Chairman Glick as Special Advisor to the Hydrostor Board and look forward to the decades of diverse and extensive industry, government and regulatory experience and knowledge he will bring in this role.”

Mr. Glick will be joining a group of esteemed experts and industry leaders advising Hydrostor on the development of its proprietary Advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage solution globally, Including David J. Hayes, Former Special Assistant for Climate Policy to U.S. President Biden. Hydrostor’s Advisory Board was also established in late 2022, including the following North American industry leaders:

James P. Avery , Board Director, Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC); former Chief Development Officer, San Diego Gas & Electric

, Board Director, Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC); former Chief Development Officer, San Diego Gas & Electric Mark W. Maher , Former Trustee, Southwest Power Pool Regional Entity; former CEO, WECC; former Vice President, Transmission Services, PacifiCorp; former Senior Vice President, Bonneville Power Administration and former member, Governor’s Energy Policy Committee, Oregon

, Former Trustee, Southwest Power Pool Regional Entity; former CEO, WECC; former Vice President, Transmission Services, PacifiCorp; former Senior Vice President, Bonneville Power Administration and former member, Governor’s Energy Policy Committee, Oregon Eric Redman, CEO, Sustainable Syngas LLC; Chief Experience Officer and General Counsel, Sustainable Energy Ventures LLC; US board member Global Carbon Capture & Storage Institute; Senior Policy Fellow for Deep Decarbonization Initiative, School of Global Policy & Strategy, University of California San Diego; Graduate of Harvard College, Oxford University, and Harvard Law School

About Hydrostor Inc.

Hydrostor is a leading large-scale, long duration energy storage solution provider supporting the energy transition to sustainable, low-impact, cost-effective, and reliable electricity system. Hydrostor is advancing a significant pipeline of projects internationally using its patented Advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage (A-CAES) technology. A-CAES (pronounced “case”) integrates compressed air, underground caverns, and water with proven components from traditional mining and gas operations to build scalable energy storage systems. A-CAES experiences zero efficiency degradation over a 50+ year lifetime and is optimized for system sizes of 100 MWs and above with 5 hours up to multi-day storage duration. Hydrostor is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Canadian Pension Plan, Business Development Bank of Canada, Canoe Financial, Lorem Partners and ArcTern Ventures. Follow us on LinkedIn

