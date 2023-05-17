Liquidity Services to Present at the 17th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (Nasdaq: LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced Jorge Celaya, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in the upcoming Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference on Thursday, May 18, 2023.



This virtual conference will bring together investors and management teams from approximately 40 publicly-traded companies operating in diverse sectors such as Business Services, Industrial, Broadcasting, and Financial Services.

During the conference, Mr. Celaya will engage in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors, discussing how Liquidity Services pioneers sustainable e-commerce marketplace solutions that power the circular economy to create a better future for organizations, individuals, and the planet.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion of completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.

