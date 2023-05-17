Submit Release
SMG Industries, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2023 Revenue Results of $20.86 Million, a 29% Increase Over Q1 2022, and Positive Adjusted EBITDA

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, TX, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire SMG Industries, Inc. (“SMG” or the "Company") (OTCQB: SMGI), a growth-oriented transportation services company focused on the domestic infrastructure logistics market, today announced its unaudited consolidated revenues from operations for first quarter ended March 31, 2023, amounting to $20,869,763. This record revenue represents a 29% increase compared to the $16,181,053 reported in the comparable quarter Q1, 2022. The Company achieved positive Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, amounting to $1,083,610, continuing the upward trend resulting from increased revenues and firm pricing during the period. Additional information regarding Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure of net income (loss), is provided in the “Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation Table” section below. 

The improvement in first quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to the first quarter 2022 was driven by continued growth in volumes and consistent price improvements in the Company’s Industrial Division, supported by increased demand for super heavy haul projects, infrastructure, and additional production hauling revenue lines. The Company’s brokerage business, known as 5J Logistics Services, also contributed solid operating revenues. The positive performance of Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 was attributed to consistent sales volume, increased asset usage, and improved diversification of higher-margin revenue lines within the industrial division, as well as ongoing cost-cutting measures.

Mr. Matt Flemming, Chairman of SMG, stated, "The Company continues to experience the benefits of higher activity levels from its customers and is reaping the rewards of its commitment to new end market diversification. Additionally, the Company remains actively engaged in seeking opportunities for acquisitions that are accretive to its business, as well as identifying non-cyclical revenue lines to sustain growth initiatives, enhance competitiveness, and increase its equipment fleet utilization.”

For more detailed financial results, management's discussion and analysis, and risk factors, please refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023, filed on May 15, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" with respect to our financial condition, business strategies, growth opportunities, acquisitions, listing plans and objectives of management, and other matters. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those relating to our future business prospects, listing plans, financial condition and acquisitions, whenever they occur in this press release are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company's senior management at the time such statements were made. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the risks and uncertainties discussed more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

About SMG Industries, Inc.:  SMG Industries is a growth-oriented transportation services company focused on the domestic infrastructure logistics market.  Through several of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries branded as the “5J Transportation Group,” it offers specialized heavy haul, super heavy haul, flatbed, brokerage, and drilling rig mobilization services. 5J’s engineered permitted jobs can support up to 500-thousand-pound loads including infrastructure cargo associated with bridge beams, wind energy, power generation components, compressors, refinery and construction equipment.  SMG Industries is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has facilities in Floresville, Hempstead, Henderson, Houston, Odessa, Palestine, Victoria, Texas and Fort Mill, South Carolina. Read more at www.5J-Group.com and www.SMGIndustries.com 

Source:  SMG Industries, Inc. +1-713-955-3497

Contact:
Stan Abiassi – Market Street Capital, Inc.
stan@marketstreetcp.com
713-338-9415


SMG INDUSTRIES, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
(Unaudited)  
             
   
      March 31,   December 31,  
        2023       2022    
             
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 313,595     $ 127,225    
  Restricted cash   1,105,818       1,105,818    
  Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,244,852 and $855,832        
    as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   12,565,878       12,185,792    
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   2,100,032       2,308,067    
             
    Total current assets   16,085,323       15,726,902    
             
  Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $16,116,896 and $15,329,817        
    as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   4,950,858       5,414,830    
  Right of use assets - operating lease   615,051       734,504    
  Other assets   227,801       305,451    
             
    Total assets $ 21,879,033     $ 22,181,687    
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT        
Current liabilities:        
  Accounts payable $ 3,501,082     $ 3,014,598    
  Accounts payable - related party   853,092       565,603    
  Accrued expenses and other liabilities   3,452,804       2,850,547    
  Right of use liabilities - operating leases short term   688,803       650,945    
  Deferred revenue   -       128,000    
  Secured line of credit   9,699,648       10,623,887    
  Current portion of unsecured notes payable   2,947,790       2,465,445    
  Current portion of secured notes payable, net   7,913,546       6,990,486    
  Current portion of convertible note, net   8,679,893       7,327,288    
  Current liabilities of discontinued operations   185,994       200,994    
             
    Total current liabilities   37,922,652       34,817,793    
             
Long term liabilities:        
  Convertible note payable, net   491,926       -    
  Notes payable - secured, net of current portion   12,508,420       13,307,309    
  Right of use liabilities - operating leases, net of current portion   169,361       278,137    
  Long term liabilities of discontinued operations   289,321       300,586    
             
    Total liabilities   51,381,680       48,703,825    
             
Commitments and contingencies        
             
Stockholders' deficit        
  Preferred stock 1,000,000 shares authorized:        
    Series A preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 2,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued   -       -    
    and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively        
    Series B convertible preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 6,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued        
    and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   -       -    
  Common stock - $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 48,747,530 and 39,180,297 shares      
    issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   48,748       39,181    
  Additional paid in capital   15,131,534       18,081,457    
  Accumulated deficit   (44,682,929 )     (44,642,776 )  
             
    Total stockholders' deficit   (29,502,647 )     (26,522,138 )  
             
    Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 21,879,033     $ 22,181,687    
             
             
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements  
   
             
        -   -   -    
             


SMG INDUSTRIES INC.  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  
For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022  
(Unaudited)  
                 
                 
          March 31, 2023   March 31, 2022  
                 
  REVENUES   $ 20,869,763     $ 16,181,053    
                 
  COST OF REVENUES     18,240,360       14,725,105    
                 
  GROSS PROFIT     2,629,403       1,455,948    
                 
  OPERATING EXPENSES:          
    Selling, general and administrative     3,062,601       2,463,881    
                 
    Total operating expenses     3,062,601       2,463,881    
                 
  LOSS FROM OPERATIONS     (433,198 )     (1,007,933 )  
                 
  OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)          
    Interest expense, net     (2,897,167 )     (2,619,037 )  
    Other income     8,634       -    
    Other expense     (203,474 )     (9,048 )  
    Total other income (expense)     (3,092,007 )     (2,628,085 )  
                 
  NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS     (3,525,205 )     (3,636,018 )  
                 
    Income (loss) from discontinued operations     (1,835 )     4,888    
                 
  NET LOSS   $ (3,527,040 )   $ (3,631,130 )  
                 
  Net loss per common share          
    Continuing operations   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.11 )  
    Discontinued operations   $ (0.00 )   $ (0.00 )  
    Net loss attributable to common shareholders   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.11 )  
                 
  Weighted average common shares outstanding          
    Basic     45,503,728       34,311,688    
    Diluted     45,503,728       34,311,688    
                 
                 
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements  
                 
                 
                 
                 
            -        
                 


SMG INDUSTRIES INC.  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022  
(Unaudited)  
   
               
        March 31, 2023   March 31, 2022  
               
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:        
  Net loss from continuing operations $ (3,525,205 )   $ (3,636,018 )  
  Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net        
    cash used in operating activities:        
    Share based compensation   30,554       15,605    
    Depreciation and amortization   787,079       1,357,401    
    Amortization of deferred financing costs   326,372       1,497,032    
    Amortization of right of use assets - operating leases   119,453       114,044    
    Shares issued for debt extension   1,180,618       -    
    Bad debt expense   402,160       153,801    
    Changes in:        
      Accounts receivable   (782,246 )     (1,023,905 )  
      Prepaid expenses and other current assets   862,472       1,484,614    
      Other assets   77,650       (598,625 )  
      Accounts payable   736,483       (1,656,889 )  
      Accounts payable - related party   287,489       46,716    
      Accrued expenses and other liabilities   602,257       50,256    
      Right of use operating lease liabilities   (70,918 )     29,037    
      Deferred revenue   (128,000 )     -    
  Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations   906,218       (2,166,931 )  
  Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations   (28,100 )     -    
  Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   878,118       (2,166,931 )  
               
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
          Cash procceds from disposal of purchase of property and equipment   1,500       -    
          Cash paid for purchase of property and equipment   (6,189 )     (37,022 )  
  Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations   (4,689 )     (37,022 )  
  Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations   -       -    
  Net cash used in investing activities   (4,689 )     (37,022 )  
               
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
          Payment of deferred financing costs   -       -    
          Proceeds on secured line of credit, net   (952,667 )     180,830    
       Payments on secured line of credit, net   -       -    
          Proceeds from notes payable   2,000,000       5,229,098    
          Payments on notes payable   (2,156,338 )     (1,035,443 )  
          Payments on convertible notes payable   -       -    
          Proceeds from convertible notes payable   421,946       -    
  Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations   (687,059 )     4,374,485    
  Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from discontinued operations   -       -    
  Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (687,059 )     4,374,485    
               
NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH   186,370       2,170,532    
               
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period   1,233,043       1,116,176    
               
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 1,419,413     $ 3,286,708    
               
Supplemental disclosures:        
      Cash paid for income taxes $ -     $ -    
      Cash paid for interest $ 2,192,989     $ 1,144,694    
               
Noncash investing and financing activities        
  Prepaid expenses financed with note payable $ 645,194     $ 1,353,151    
  Shares issued for deferred financing costs $ 543,136     $ 397,773    
      Convertible notes payable issued to settle accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 250,000     $ -    
      Note receivable for property and equipment $ 9,243     $ 275,000    
  Equipment financed with note payable $ 327,661     $ 843,844    
               
               
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements  
               
               
               
               
      -       -    
               


SMG Industries, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation of    
Adjusted EBITDA Schedule for Q1 2023    
    For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
     
Net Income (Loss)   $ (3,525,205 )
     
Depreciation   $ 787,079  
Taxes   $ 7,500  
Interest   $ 1,417,895  
Amortization expenses   $ 1,479,272  
Non cash Stock options expense   $ 30,554  
Transaction related expenses   $ 82,478  
Contract CFO Consulting Services   $ 23,080  
CTO Services   $ 62,499  
Other One-time/Non-Cash charges   $ 501,454  
Out of Period Costs/Insurance Adjustments   $ 217,004  
     
Total Adjusted EBITDA for the Quarter ended March 31, 2023 $ 1,083,610  





 


