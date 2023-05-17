Avextra Continues its European Expansion, Successfully Exporting Medical Cannabis Extracts to Italy

Avextra has successfully exported EU-GMP standardised cannabis extracts manufactured at its German facility to its distribution partner in Italy





/EIN News/ -- BENSHEIM, Germany, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avextra AG (“Avextra” or the “Company”), a leading vertically-integrated manufacturer of cannabis-based medicines located in Germany, is pleased to announce the successful export of its standardised cannabis extracts to Italy. This is a significant achievement for the company as it continues to expand into new high-growth medical markets and demonstrates continued execution capability across its European distribution platform.

Italy is a key market for Avextra, with the second-largest patient population for cannabis-based medicines in the European Union (“EU”). The successful export of Avextra's products to Italy is a testament to the quality and effectiveness of its cannabis-based medicines, and the company's commitment to meeting the needs of patients and healthcare professionals across Europe.

Avextra is one of only three companies approved to import cannabis medicines into the country. In Italy over 70% of the market for cannabis-based medicines are extracts and Avextra is the first medical cannabis/pharmaceutical company to register and launch a balanced extract in Italy, by far the most sought-after potency for domestic patients.

Avextra’s Co-CEO Dr. Bernhard Babel comments, "We have had extensive discussions with Italian doctors and pharmacies and see a clear need for standardised extracts in Italy. Our Italian team have regularly participated in scientific conferences and built relationships with leading researchers and clinicians and see strong potential for medical cannabis therapies to grow and develop in Italy."

Avextra's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Germany adheres to strict European Union regulations, ensuring that all products meet the standards for quality and safety that EU regulators have set. This commitment to excellence has enabled the company to establish itself as a trusted European manufacturer, with a solid reputation for producing innovative, effective, and proprietary cannabinoid-based medicines. This latest export to Italy opens up another significant market and demonstrates continued success of the Company's European distribution strategy.

About Avextra AG

Avextra is one of Europe’s leading vertically integrated suppliers of high-quality cannabis-based medicines. Founded in 2019 and based out of Germany, the company focuses on the production of precisely formulated cannabis-based medicines. Avextra controls the entire value chain – from cultivation in Portugal to EU-GMP certified extraction and manufacturing in Germany. Avextra operates across continental Europe through an expansive distribution network of multiple channels and assets strategically developed for these key markets.

Learn more at avextra.com and stay up to date at LinkedIn: LinkedIn.com/company/avextra-ag/

