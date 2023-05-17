Single Use Assemblies Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Danaher, Merck Millipore
Single Use Assemblies Market is Projected to Showcase Significant Growth
Single Use Assemblies Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Single Use Assemblies market to witness a CAGR of 11.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Single Use Assemblies Market Breakdown by Application (Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage, Sampling, Fill-finish Application, Others) by End User (Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOs, Academic & Research Institutes) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Single Use Assemblies market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.4 Billion at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 1.8 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Single Use Assemblies Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Single Use Assemblies market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States), Danaher (United States), Merck Millipore (Germany), GE Healthcare (United States), Avantor (United States), NewAge Industries (United States), Saint-Gobain (France), Parker Hannifin (United States), Cole Parmer (United States)
Definition:
Single-use assemblies refer to pre-sterilized, disposable equipment that is used in the biopharmaceutical industry for the production of drugs and vaccines. These assemblies eliminate the need for cleaning and sterilization, making the process of drug manufacturing more efficient.
Market Trends:
Increasing adoption of single-use technologies in biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes
Market Drivers:
Cost-effectiveness and efficiency offered by single-use assemblies
Market Opportunities:
Increasing investment in research and development by pharmaceutical companies
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Single Use Assemblies Market: Biopharma & Pharma Companies, CROs & CMOs, Academic & Research Institutes
Key Applications/end-users of Single Use Assemblies Market: Filtration, Cell Culture & Mixing, Storage, Sampling, Fill-finish Application, Others
