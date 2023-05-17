Submit Release
Anti-Drone Market to See Huge Demand by 2030: Thales Group, Blighter Surveillance Systems, Lockheed Martin

Anti-Drone Market Shaping from Growth to Value

Anti-Drone Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Anti-Drone market to witness a CAGR of 25% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Anti-Drone Market Breakdown by Application (Detection [Radar, Sensors, Others], Detection & Disruption) by Technology (Laser, Kinetic, Electronics) by Verticals (Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Commercial) and by Geography (North America,. The Anti-Drone market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.6 Billion at a CAGR of 25% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 2.6 Billion.

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Anti-Drone Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Anti-Drone market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Thales Group (United States), Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. (United Kingdom), Lockheed Martin Corp. (United States), Saab AB (Sweden), Raytheon Co. (United States), Dedrone (United States), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Security and Counterintelligence Group LCC (Switzerland), Drone Shield Ltd. (Australia), Liteye Systems, Inc. (United States)

Definition:
The anti-drone market refers to the development and deployment of various technologies and solutions that are designed to detect, track, and neutralize unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones, which are perceived as potential security threats in various sectors such as defense, critical infrastructure, public safety, and commercial industries.


Market Trends:
Increasing use of drones for commercial and recreational purposes

Market Drivers:
Need for protection of critical infrastructure and sensitive facilities

Market Opportunities:
Development of lightweight, portable, and cost-effective anti-drone solutions


The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Anti-Drone Market: Laser, Kinetic, Electronics

Key Applications/end-users of Anti-Drone Market: Detection [Radar, Sensors, Others], Detection & Disruption

With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Anti-Drone Market?
• What you should look for in a Anti-Drone
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Anti-Drone vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.

List of players profiled in this report: Thales Group (United States), Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. (United Kingdom), Lockheed Martin Corp. (United States), Saab AB (Sweden), Raytheon Co. (United States), Dedrone (United States), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Security and Counterintelligence Group LCC (Switzerland), Drone Shield Ltd. (Australia), Liteye Systems, Inc. (United States)


Who should get most benefit of this report?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Anti-Drone
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Anti-Drone for large and enterprise level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.

Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Anti-Drone Market
Anti-Drone Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Laser, Kinetic, Electronics)
Anti-Drone Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Detection [Radar, Sensors, Others], Detection & Disruption) (2022-2028)
Anti-Drone Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Anti-Drone Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Anti-Drone Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Laser, Kinetic, Electronics)
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Anti-Drone
Anti-Drone Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Anti-Drone Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.

Thanks for reading this article, you can also make sectional purchase or opt-in for regional report by limiting the scope to only North America, ANZ, Europe or MENA Countries, Eastern Europe or European Union.

Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+ 1 434-322-0091
craig.francis@htfmarketreport.com

