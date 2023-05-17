Marine Mining Market Shaping from Growth to Value: Nautilus Minerals, Neptune Minerals, UK Seabed Resources
Marine Mining Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
Marine Mining Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Marine Mining market to witness a CAGR of 34.5% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Marine Mining Market Breakdown by Application (Automotive, Precious Metals, Construction, Electronics) by Technology (Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), SONAR, Marine Seismic Methods) by Element (Polymetallic Nodules, Polymetallic Sulfides, Cobalt-Rich Ferromanganese Crusts) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Marine Mining market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.6 Billion at a CAGR of 34.5% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 2.1 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Marine Mining Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Marine Mining market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Nautilus Minerals Inc. (Canada), Neptune Minerals (United States), UK Seabed Resources (United Kingdom), Keppel Corporation Limited (Singapore), Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (United Kingdom), Royal IHC (Netherlands), Ocean Minerals, LLC (United States), Diamond Fields Resources Inc. (Canada), DeepGreen Metals Inc. (Canada), China Minmetals Corporation (China).
Definition:
Marine mining refers to the extraction of minerals and resources from the ocean floor. These minerals and resources include copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, zinc, and rare earth metals. Marine mining involves the use of specialized equipment and techniques to extract these resources from the seabed.
Market Trends:
Increasing demand for minerals and resources due to population growth and urbanization.
Market Drivers:
Growing demand for metals and minerals for use in various industries, including electronics, construction, and automotive.
Market Opportunities:
Exploration of new mining sites in the deep-sea.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Marine Mining Market: Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), SONAR, Marine Seismic Methods
Key Applications/end-users of Marine Mining Market: Automotive, Precious Metals, Construction, Electronics
