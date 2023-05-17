Industrial Salts Market Size Anticipated to Grow US$ 20.1 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 3.5% | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Industrial Salts Market- insightSLICE

The industrial salts market size was estimated to be US$ 14.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 20.1 Billion by 2032.

The worldwide capacity for the production of caustic soda will rise as a result of fresh production facilities in nations like Egypt and India, which will boost the demand for industrial salts.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The term "industrial salts" refers to a form of sodium chloride that is extracted from salt rock or ocean water and then synthesized industrially. Industries for it include de-icing, farming, oil & gas, chemical manufacturing, and wastewater treatment. Various compounds are produced using industrial salts as initial ingredients. In the chemical sector, industrial minerals are primarily utilized in the production of acidic soda, chlorine as well, and soda ash, among other products.

Caustic soda and chlorine are produced through the evaporation of industrial-grade salt by the chlor-alkali sector. Sodium hydroxide, sometimes known as caustic soda, is a multipurpose alkali. The production of paper and pulp, aluminum oxide, soap and laundry detergent, petroleum-based goods, and pharmaceuticals are among its principal uses.

Additionally, it is widely utilized in the culinary, beauty products, and healthcare sectors as well as in metalworking processes. The need for industrial salts as well as the previously mentioned uses is the main driver of market expansion. The manufacture of glass consumes more than half of the world's sodium bicarbonate production; however, it is also used in a variety of additional goods, including powdered laundry detergent, soaps, and lithium-ion batteries.

Growth prospects and factors:

The global Industrial Salts market size was estimated to be US$ 14.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 20.1 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 3.5%. The expansion of usage sectors is what is driving the need for industrial salts. The primary use of industrial salts is in the manufacture of chemicals. For instance, industrial salts are utilized as raw materials in the production of chlorine, soda ash, and caustic soda.

The overall use of industrial salts is anticipated to increase along with the growing need for these chemical substances. In developing nations like China and India, there is anticipated to be considerable demand for these compounds. According to projections, the chloralkali market will rise most quickly in Asia-Pacific.

Due to the fact that emerging nations are located in areas with heavy snowfall, salt is also widely employed as a de-icing salt in these areas. Since the issues with motorway and automobile rusting are well known, there is a significant demand for industrial salts in emerging economies like North America and Europe, among others. The worldwide capacity for the production of caustic soda will rise as a result of fresh production facilities in nations like Egypt and India, which will boost the demand for industrial salts. Similarly to this, it is anticipated that more water treatment projects will use more industrial salts in the coming years.

Sectors and categories of the industrial salts market:

Based on manufacturing procedures, final uses, and region, the market for industrial salts can be divided into submarkets. The global industrial salt market is currently divided into three categories based on the techniques of production: rock salt mineral extraction, liquid mineral extraction, and solar-powered evaporation of saltwater. The market for industrial salts has been divided into categories based on end usage, including chemical manufacturing, water conditioning, road de-icing, manufacturing of food and beverages, and the agricultural sector.

Chemical processing represented the largest proportion of all end uses in the worldwide industrial salts marketplace in 2017, and this sector is anticipated to continue dominating the market going forward, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2018 to 2024. Over the projection period of 2023 to 2032, additional application sectors are also anticipated to exhibit considerable expansion, hence boosting the need for industrial salts. The global industrial salts market has been divided into five regions according to the location: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Africa and Middle East.

Regional market conditions:

The United States, Canada, and Mexico make up North America, while Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and the rest of the European Union would be considered Europe. Japan, China, India, Australia, the Philippines, and the remainder of the Asia-Pacific Region are the principal nations covered by the Asia Pacific region. In South America, the most significant regions are Brazil, Argentina, and the other countries of Latin America, while in the region that includes the Middle East and Africa, the key groups are South Africa and the remainder of MEA.

In 2017, Asia Pacific held the greatest market share for industrial salts, accounting for 40% of the global market. Due to the expansion of the chemical industry, China and India are among the top consumers of industrial salts. The main driver of market expansion in the area is the rising demand for industrial salts in the manufacture of chloralkali compounds. In a similar vein, North America ranked number two in terms of industrial salt development after Asia Pacific in terms of demand.

However, given that the European chlor-alkali sector is currently going through a period of change as a result of the restriction on mercury-based technology for the production of caustic soda, it is anticipated that the demand for industrial salts in Europe would expand gradually. Due to the shift, numerous production facilities are being transformed or shut down permanently. Nevertheless, after the transition is finished, the market is anticipated to rebound. Similarly, more and more water purification operations are anticipated to enhance the use of industrial salts, which is fueling market expansion globally.

Global corporations in this industry:

INEOS Group Ltd., Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Swiss Saltworks, Solana Tuzla, Tata Group, United Salt, Vulcan Salt, Cargill Inc., Dampier Salt, Dev Salt, Dow Chemical, Akzo Nobel, Henrique Lage Salineira, Exportadora De Sal, ICL Fertilisers, Hubei Shuanghuan Science and Technology, Irish Salt Mining and Exploration, Kopalnia Soli Klodawa, and many others are some of the key companies operating in the global industrial salts market.

Segmentation:

By Production Methods

• Seawater Solar Evaporation

• Brine Extracted Through Solution Mining

• Mined Rock Salt

By End Use

• Chemical Processing

• Water Conditioning

• Road De-icing

• Food & Beverages

• Agriculture

By Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

