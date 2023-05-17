eGain Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading knowledge platform for customer engagement, today announced it will be participating in the following investor conferences:



Craig-Hallum 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Wednesday, May 31st (one-on-one meetings only)

Depot Renaissance Hotel Minneapolis

Jefferies Software Conference

Thursday, June 1st at 3:00 pm PT (formal presentation and one-on-one meetings)

The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, CA

eGain management will host in-person one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. Meetings can be scheduled through the firms hosting the conferences or through MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com .

To access a live webcast or replay of the presentation at the Jefferies conference, visit the investor relations section of eGain’s website at http://www.egai n .com/company/investors/ .

About eGain

eGain Knowledge Hub automates and orchestrates customer engagement across touch points. Powered by AI and analytics, our secure cloud solution delivers personalized digital-first experiences, quick business value, and easy innovation. Visit www.egain.com for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.