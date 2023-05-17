Incontinence Care Products Market Estimated to Reach US$ 27 Billion by 2032 Globally, at a CAGR of 6.1%

insightSLICE Incontinence Care Products Market- insightSLICE

The market for incontinence care products is expected to expand steadily over the next years.

The growing elderly population is driving up consumer interest in incontinence care products globally.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Incontinence is the inability to control one's bowels or urinary bladder and results in loss of fluid control. Incontinence is not a disorder instead a medical problem that develops as a result of gastrointestinal issues, excessive consumption of diuretics (such as foods and medications), and changes in lifestyle. As we become older, our ability to regulate our bladder and bowels begins to deteriorate, which can also lead to unintentional urination or feces incontinence.

The prevalence of incontinence among adults is very high. One of the key factors driving up demand for incontinence products is the growing elderly population. WHO predicts that by the year 2050, there will be 2 billion people in the globe who are 60 or older, up from 900 million in 2015. The market for incontinence products is expected to soar as a result of this and the increasing incidence of incontinence.

Management of Incontinence through various products is now possible:

The global incontinence care product market size was estimated to be US$ 15.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2032 to reach US$ 27 billion. The application of incontinence devices, including slings, artificial sphincters, catheters, pessaries, clamps, and others, may be utilized to control or treat incontinence. In addition, sacral nerve stimulation is additionally utilized rapidly for treating both fecal and urine incontinence.

The culture and prejudices surrounding the application of incontinence products are being successfully broken by a greater understanding of these goods. The need for goods that boost patients' trust, offer comfort, remain covert, and assist in normalizing their way of life is rising as knowledge among patients rises. This has prompted producers of incontinence devices to spend money on studies and the creation of items that have great fluid control.

GET A SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.insightslice.com/request-sample/361

Market Expansion and Increased Sales of Incontinence Products:

The market for incontinence care products was valued at US$14.5 billion globally in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% until 2032. The main drivers fueling the development of the incontinence care product market globally include an aging population, the incidence of lifestyle conditions, rising incontinence awareness, and rising incontinence societal acceptance.

As a result, the growing elderly population is driving up consumer interest in incontinence care products globally. Incontinence may happen in those with previous diagnoses of prostate cancer, a prostate tumor, cardiovascular blockages, or neurological conditions. Women may experience incontinence throughout the course of pregnancy, delivery, and the postmenopausal period. These elements are considerably boosting the market for incontinence care products. The market for incontinence care products is expected to expand steadily over the next years.

Segmentation of this market:

According to the kind of product, absorbent type, purpose, condition type, and geography, the market for incontinence care products is divided globally. The market for incontinence care products is divided into absorbing and non-absorbent products according to the kind of product. The absorbent items are further divided into drip collection & mattress protectors, diapers & guards, knickers & underwear, and accessories. Catheters, slings, draining bags, stimulator devices, and various other items are included in the sub-segment of non-absorbent materials.

The market for incontinence care products is divided into categories for safety and washing, privacy and leak control, odor control, and other purposes based on application. The global market for incontinence care products is divided into categories based on the kind of ailment, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's illness, carcinoma, diarrhea, urine incontinence, and others. The market for incontinence care products is also divided as per major regions based on the geographic presence and national sales. This division is based on the level of continents such as the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Opportunities in various regions:

Due to rising elderly populations, social normalization of incontinence, and increased use of urinary incontinence treatment products in developed nations like Germany, the U.K., and France, Europe accounted for the biggest portion of the global market for incontinence care products in 2019 and is predicted to continue to hold this position throughout the forecast time frame. North America had a sizable share of the market that is anticipated to expand substantially over the course of the projected period.

The market for incontinence care products will likely offer lucrative possibilities over the course of the forecast period, with Asia Pacific expected to experience the most rapid expansion due to rising consumer awareness of incontinence care products, a growing elderly population, and an increase in medical tourism in countries like China, India, Singapore, and South Korea.

Key companies and their competitive landscape:

Coloplast Corp., Ontex, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Domtar Corporation, Essity, ConvaTec Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Hollister Incorporated, Procter & Gamble, Paul Harttman AG, and Dentsply Sirona are a few of the major companies or divisions operating in the global incontinence care products market. Currently, Essity held the dominant position in the market with regard to overall revenue.

Essity's ascent to the top spot is mostly attributable to the TENA brand's enormous popularity in both the male and female markets and rising retail sales of the company's goods. Due to the release of the Poise Ultrathin Active Series products for women in May 2019, Kimberly-Clark Corporation is also anticipated to increase the market penetration of incontinence devices significantly throughout the projection period. However, it is anticipated that Procter & Gamble's return to the adult diaper marketplace will have an advantageous impact on the market sales for incontinence products and may compete with Essity and Kimberly-Clark Corporation for dominance.

ASK FOR CUSTOMIZATION REPORT: https://www.insightslice.com/request-customization/361

insightSLICE’s Market Report:

The incontinence care products market study gives a thorough analysis of the global market by providing comprehensive statistics, details about the sector, and previous data. To form insightful hypotheses and viewpoints, a variety of procedures and methods are used. Additionally, the report provides a thorough analysis of every market category, enabling our readers to obtain a thorough understanding of the worldwide market.

The incidence of incontinence in important nations, an overview of statistics of the elderly population in major nations, the introduction of novel products, technological improvements, and significant industry activities including acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations are just a few of the findings addressed in the research.

Market Segmentation:

By Product type

• Absorbent products

> Underwear & briefs

> Pads & guards

> Drip collectors & bed protectors

> Others

• Non-absorbent products

> Catheters

> Slings

> Drainage bags

> Stimulation devices

> Others

By Incontinence type

By Application

• Protection and cleansing

• Security and leakage control

• Odor control

• Others

By Disease type

• Crohn’s disease

• Ulcerative colitis

• Cancer

• Diarrhea

• Urinary incontinence

• Others

By Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

BUY THIS PREMIUM RESEARCH REPORT: https://www.insightslice.com/buy-now/361

More Reports:

Human Recombinant Insulin Market- https://www.insightslice.com/human-recombinant-insulin-market

Gene Synthesis Market- https://www.insightslice.com/gene-synthesis-market

Blood Culture Test Market- https://www.insightslice.com/blood-culture-test-market

About us:

insightSLICE is a market intelligence and strategy consulting company. The company provides tailor-made and off-the-shelf market research studies. The prime focus of the company is on strategy consulting to provide end-to-end solutions.

Contact us: