Butterfly Valve Market to Reach USD 13,667.0 million by 2025 | Flowserve, Velan, Schlumberger, Crane Co

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Butterfly Valve Market has experienced significant growth and development in recent years, becoming a crucial component in various industries. A butterfly valve is a quarter-turn valve that is used to control the flow of fluids through pipes. Its design consists of a circular disc or plate that is positioned in the center of the pipe, which rotates to regulate the flow of fluid.

The global butterfly valves market size is expected to reach $13,667.0 million by 2025 from $8,282.61 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Leading market players in the global Butterfly Valve Market include:

Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, AVK Holding A/S, CRANE CO., KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Schlumberger Ltd. (Cameron Corporation), Velan inc., The Weir Group PLC.

One of the key drivers behind the growth of the butterfly valve market is its versatility and wide range of applications. Butterfly valves are commonly used in industries such as oil and gas, water treatment, power generation, chemical processing, and HVAC systems. They are preferred for their compact size, lightweight construction, and quick operation, making them suitable for both small and large-scale systems.

Another factor contributing to the market's expansion is the increasing emphasis on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. Butterfly valves offer excellent flow control capabilities with minimal pressure loss, resulting in reduced energy consumption and cost savings. Moreover, advancements in valve design and materials have improved their durability, corrosion resistance, and overall performance, further driving their adoption.

The market has also witnessed technological advancements that have enhanced the functionality and reliability of butterfly valves. These include innovations such as high-performance sealing materials, intelligent valve positioners, and advanced control systems.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study contains an analytical representation of the Butterfly Valve market trends with present trends and forthcoming estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides the overall potential to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger as in the Butterfly Valve market.

The Butterfly Valve market analysis report offers statistics based on key determinants along with thorough impact analysis.

The present market forecast is quantitatively examined to target financial capability.

Porter’s five forces analysis demonstrates the strength of the consumers and suppliers in the industry.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Butterfly Valve market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Butterfly Valve market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

