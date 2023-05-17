Global Demand for LED Display Market Size Will Surpass $23.3 Bn by 2030 at 7.5% CAGR | Zion Market Research

[209+ Pages Report] The Global LED Display Market size was worth at USD 15.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow USD 23.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2023 and 2030, according to a new report by Zion Market Research. The key players covered in the report are Planar Systems Inc., Toshiba Corporation, NEC Corporation, Barco N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Leyard Europe, Samsung LED Co. Ltd., DEEPSKY CORPORATION LTD, Daktronics, Inc., AOTO Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., ViewSonic Corporation, Sony Corporation., and others.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, United States, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “LED Display Market By Type (Indoor LED Display And Outdoor LED Display), By Application (Advertising Media, Information Display, Sports Arena, Stage Performance, Traffic & Security, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global LED Display Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 15.3 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 23.3 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is LED Display? How big is the LED Display Industry?

Report Overview:

An LED display, also known as a light-emitting diode display, is a type of electronic display that utilizes an array of LEDs to display information, images, or videos. LED displays are widely used in various applications, such as digital billboards, sports scoreboards, traffic signs, and indoor/outdoor advertising. One of the primary advantages of LED displays is their high brightness and contrast, which makes them easily visible even in bright outdoor environments.

They also offer a wide viewing angle and are energy-efficient, which makes them a popular choice for businesses and organizations looking to save on their operating costs. LED displays can be customized to display a wide range of content, from simple text messages to complex graphics and animations. They are also durable and can withstand harsh weather conditions, making them ideal for outdoor use.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/led-display-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

About 209+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research Methodology





To know more about this report | Request A Free Sample Copy



Growth Factors:

The global LED display market is driven by various factors, including the increasing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly display solutions, the growing adoption of LED displays in various applications such as advertising and entertainment, and the advancements in display technologies.

These drivers are creating new opportunities for manufacturers to develop innovative LED displays that can meet the evolving needs of customers.

Challenges:

The LED display industry also faces several challenges, such as the high initial cost of LED displays, the complexity of manufacturing large-sized displays, and the increasing competition from other display technologies such as OLED and QLED.

Additionally, the market is also influenced by factors such as changing consumer preferences, economic conditions, and regulatory changes.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the [219+ Pages] Report | Quick Delivery Available - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/led-display-market



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 15.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 23.3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Planar Systems Inc., Toshiba Corporation, NEC Corporation, Barco N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Leyard Europe, Samsung LED Co. Ltd., DEEPSKY CORPORATION LTD, Daktronics, Inc., AOTO Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., ViewSonic Corporation, and Sony Corporation. Key Segment By Type, By Application, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

LED Display Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global LED display market is segmented based on type, application, and region.

Outdoor LED segment projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period

Based on type, the market is segmented into indoor LED display and outdoor LED display segments. The outdoor LED segment held the dominating market share in 2022 and is further projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The outdoor LED segment of the LED display market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-quality, energy-efficient, and durable outdoor display solutions. Outdoor LED displays are widely used for advertising, sports events, concerts, and other outdoor events, as they offer excellent brightness, high resolution, and the ability to display content in any weather condition.

Moreover, the growing trend of smart cities and digital signage is expected to further drive the demand for outdoor LED displays. With advancements in LED technology, outdoor displays can now offer higher brightness levels and better color accuracy, making them an attractive choice for outdoor applications. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of LED displays in emerging economies, such as China and India, is fueling the growth of the outdoor LED segment.

Traffic & security segment projected to grow remarkably during the forecast period

Based on application, the market is segmented into advertising media, traffic & security, information display, stage performance, sports arena, and other segments. The traffic & security segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further projected to grow remarkably during the forecast period. The traffic and security segment of the LED display market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for smart traffic management solutions and enhanced security measures in public places.

LED displays are widely used in traffic management systems, such as variable message signs and traffic signal displays, to provide real-time traffic updates and improve road safety. Moreover, LED displays are increasingly being used in security applications, such as video walls and outdoor displays, to provide real-time surveillance and monitoring in public places. The growing trend of smart cities and the need for improved public safety measures are expected to drive the demand for LED displays in the traffic and security segment. Furthermore, advancements in LED display technology, such as higher resolution and better color accuracy, are making LED displays more attractive for traffic and security applications.

The global LED Display market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Indoor LED Display

Outdoor LED Display

By Application

Advertising Media

Information Display

Sports Arena

Stage Performance

Traffic & Security

Others

To Get Detailed Insights and Forecasts, Read | LED Display Market By Type (Indoor LED Display And Outdoor LED Display), By Application (Advertising Media, Information Display, Sports Arena, Stage Performance, Traffic & Security, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global LED Display market include -

Planar Systems Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

NEC Corporation

Barco N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Leyard Europe

Samsung LED Co. Ltd.

DEEPSKY CORPORATION LTD

Daktronics Inc.

AOTO Electronics Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

ViewSonic Corporation

Sony Corporation.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the LED Display market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the LED Display market size was valued at around US$ 15.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 23.3 billion by 2030.

The global market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to rising government support for use of LED displays with a view to save energy.

Based on type, the outdoor LED segment is predicted to dominate the segmental space during the forecast timeline.

In terms of application, the traffic & security segment to dominate the segmental growth over 2023-2030.

Region-wise, the European LED display market is projected to record the highest growth during the assessment period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/led-display-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for LED Display industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the LED Display Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the LED Display Industry?

What segments does the LED Display Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the LED Display Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1456



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

Europe LED display market to register a major revenue share over 2023-2030

The Europe region held the largest LED display market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow exponentially during the forecast period. The LED display market in Europe is experiencing significant growth, driven by various factors such as the increasing adoption of digital signage in retail & transportation sectors, the growing trend of smart cities, and the need for energy-efficient & eco-friendly display solutions. Moreover, the rising demand for high-resolution displays, such as fine-pitch LED displays, is expected to further boost the growth of the market in Europe.

Additionally, the increasing number of sports events and concerts in the region is driving the demand for outdoor LED displays. Furthermore, the European Union's Green Deal initiative, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy efficiency, is creating new opportunities for LED display manufacturers to develop sustainable and energy-efficient display solutions.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



To Know More About This Report | Request A Brochure of the Global LED Display Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/led-display-market



Recent Developments

In March 2021, Samsung Electronics announced the launch of its new micro-LED display, The Wall, which features a 1,000-inch screen size and 8K resolution. The Wall is designed for use in luxury homes, commercial spaces, and public venues, offering exceptional brightness and color accuracy.

In January 2022, Leyard and Planar, a leading provider of LED display and video wall solutions, announced the launch of their new LED MultiTouch, a touch-enabled LED video wall. The LED MultiTouch features a high-resolution display and multi-touch capabilities, making it ideal for interactive applications such as education, collaboration, and corporate presentations.

In December 2021, Barco, a leading provider of LED display and visualization solutions, announced the launch of its new X-series LED display platform. The X-series features a modular design that enables users to create custom-sized LED displays with exceptional image quality and color accuracy, making it ideal for a wide range of applications.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/electric-vehicle-charging-station-market



E-House Market Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/e-house-market



Battery Management Systems Market Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/battery-management-systems-market



Autonomous Robot Market Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/autonomous-robot-market



HVAC Systems Market Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hvac-systems-market



GPON Equipment Market Report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/gpon-equipment-market



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch



Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/



Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Blog: https://zmrblog.com/



Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?