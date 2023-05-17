Manhole Camera Market Share is Projected to Attain US$ 641.39 Million by 2033, States Fact.MR

Manhole Cameras - A Crucial Tool to Locate Problems and Organize Repairs as Towns and Municipalities Work to Upgrade Their Infrastructure. Manhole Camera Market to Record a CAGR of 5.7% through 2033.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, the manhole camera industry is expected to be worth US$ 368.45 million. By 2033, the global manhole camera market is expected to reach US$ 641.39 million, expanding at a 5.7% CAGR.



Rising commercial and industrial development, rapid urbanization, and increasing government investments in infrastructure development projects are market growth drivers for manhole cameras. Demand is further bolstered by an increase in government directives to rebuild outdated subsurface drainage systems in various nations.

Many regions where manual inspection and cleaning are implemented are not expected to have an impact on the market. It may prevent the manhole camera industry from expanding in the foreseeable future.



Opportunities for Market Participants Worldwide

The necessity for many modern designs and safety measures in underground works for operators escalates the manhole camera sales. The focus on creating equipment and machinery that is affordable continues to create attractive business prospects for both established players and new entrants.

Future manhole camera market expansion is anticipated to be supported by factors such as the availability of rental equipment and the trend of contractual machinery and equipment.

Sticking Points of the Market

Manhole cameras can only be used by people with specialized technical training and experience, which can restrict their use in some regions. These cameras can often be difficult to operate since the sewer system's infrastructure may not be suitable for their use.

Manhole cameras can be pricey, making it challenging for municipalities and small enterprises with tight budgets to purchase them. These cameras have several advantages, but because they are still relatively new, manhole camera market potential may be constrained.

Regional Outlook

The manhole camera market in North America is predicted to experience considerable growth due to the factors such as:

The tight hygiene regulations

High sanitation standards in nations like the United States and Canada.

With the efficient sanitation departments in established and prosperous nations like the United Kingdom, France, Germany, etc., the market of Europe may be strengthened. These nations may contribute to the manhole camera industry noticeably expanding.



To help Japan deal with its growing labor shortages, a significant level of automation is expected to be incorporated into the region's markets, stirring up manhole camera demand.



With rising cleanliness standards in the nation, China can have a significant portion of the manhole camera market.

Asia’s manhole camera industry is estimated to remain stagnant over the forecast years due to the factors such as:

The absence of well-established sanitation infrastructure in the emerging countries in the region.

The low knowledge of adequate hygiene standards.

Many nations still use manual sewer cleaning and maintenance because of the quantity of labor. As a result of rising buildings, particularly in nations like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, manhole camera demand throughout the Middle East and Africa may increase.

Key Takeaways:

The segment for crawler cameras is predicted to have the leading revenue manhole camera market share by product type.

In 2023, North America becomes the main manhole camera industry with a high revenue share.

By 2033, Europe’s market is anticipated to experience strong market growth for manhole cameras.

Over the projected period, the manhole camera industry in Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop at a swift CAGR.

Competitive Environment:

With only a few manhole camera manufacturers vying for market share, the manhole camera market was a rather specialized one. The manhole camera demand for effective infrastructure maintenance has increased. Consequently, this has resulted in a continuous rise in the market and the entrance of new manhole camera manufacturers.

The manhole camera business is projected to expand further, spurring competition and innovation in the sector as a result of the rising demand for effective and affordable solutions for infrastructure maintenance.

Key Players

CUES Inc.

Aries Industries Inc.

Envirosight LLC

Rausch Electronics USA LLC

RapidView LLC

Hathorn Corporation

Subsite Electronics



Principal Companies' Strategies and Goals:

SECA

The world's first emissions-free high-pressure water jetting technology, SECA's most recent offering on the Australian market, has confirmed the company's dedication to a low-carbon future as of September 2021.



Skyriders

Zenith robotic inspection device, a new vertical inspection technology, was added to Skyriders' service offering in October 2021. Skyriders is a firm that specializes in work-at-height. The pan-tilt-zoom camera drone with winch control increases repeat inspection efficiency and accuracy in vertical downhole applications including mine shafts, lift shafts, tanks, and sewer systems, among others.



Key Segments

By End User : Sewer Inspection Companies Rental Service Providers

By Product Type : Axial View Push camera Lateral Launch Camera Crawler Camera

By Application : Municipal Corporations Industrial Authorities Residential Commercial Complexes

By Capacity : Up to 100 mm Line Capacity 100 – 200 mm Line Capacity 200 – 300 mm Line Capacity More Than 300 mm Line Capacity

By Camera type : Single View Sewer Inspection Camera Dual View Sewer Inspection Camera



