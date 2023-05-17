Revolutionising ESG Analysis: Commetric Unveils Pioneering ESG Media Monitor
AI-Powered ESG Media Monitor: Harnessing Over 3.6 Billion Articles for Unparalleled ESG Insight
Our new ESG Media Monitor is designed to demystify and illuminate the ESG landscape, providing clear, actionable insights to help companies develop more impactful ESG communications strategies.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Commetric, a leading provider of media measurement and analytics, today announced the launch of its innovative "ESG Media Monitor", a pioneering free tool to analyse and evaluate the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance of over 3,000 companies from around the world.
— Magnus Hakansson
The ESG Media Monitor, a significant evolution in ESG analytics, leverages the power of Commetric's award-winning reputation analytics platform, ComVix. With the ability to track and scrutinise over 50,000 English-language media outlets worldwide, the Monitor offers an unrivalled view into the non-financial ESG performance of companies and industries, supplementing traditional ESG ratings and other sources of ESG intelligence.
"ESG factors are increasingly critical for businesses, shaping reputation, and impacting the bottom line. But these metrics can be elusive and complex," said Commetric CEO Magnus Hakansson. "Our new ESG Media Monitor is designed to demystify and illuminate the ESG landscape, providing clear, actionable insights to help companies develop more impactful ESG communications strategies."
ComVix, Commetric's online reputation analytics platform, uses cutting-edge AI and media data for automated reputation evaluation. To date, it has processed more than 3.6 billion media articles, extracting 150 million business events that drive corporate reputation.
The ESG Media Monitor can benefit PR and communications professionals by offering a rich trove of ESG-focused insights, aiding them in their strategic decision-making. Journalists covering ESG will also find the Monitor an invaluable tool to track ESG trends and narratives across industries and companies.
"At Commetric, we're committed to innovating in the media analytics space, and our new ESG Media Monitor is the latest embodiment of that commitment," added Maya Koleva, Head of Research and Insight at Commetric. "We're excited to see how this tool will help shape the conversation around ESG, and how companies navigate their ESG journeys."
