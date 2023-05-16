Korean district eyes co-operation with Phú Quốc

VIETNAM, May 16 -

PHÚ QUỐC — A delegation from a district in South Korea’s Incheon city is visiting Phú Quốc from May 15 to 19 to discuss co-operation opportunities between the two sides.

The delegation from Yeonsu-gu includes the head of its Urban and Metropolitan Transport Department and the leaders of many large companies operating in various sectors including construction, printing, food, and architecture.

At a meeting with the Phú Quốc People’s Committee on Tuesday, leader of the delegation and Yeonsu-gu mayor Lee Jae-Ho said his district wanted to strengthen ties with the island in a number of sectors such as education, trade and tourism and jointly develop eco-zones and resorts.

Korean businesses found Phú Quốc an attractive place for investment, a market with great opportunities and good policies for domestic and foreign investors to develop, he said.

Huỳnh Quang Hưng, chairman of Phú Quốc, reciprocated the sentiments, saying his city would create favourable conditions to promote linkages and investment in a number of fields such as culture, health, education, trade, and tourism.

“Phú Quốc has a unique position in terms of economy, culture and society, and so the Vietnamese Government [seeks] to develop it into a special administrative-economic zone by 2030.

“It will be a national and international hub for eco-tourism, resorts and high-class entertainment, a regional financial hub, an important hub for domestic transportation and international aviation, and a scientific and technological research centre of the country and Southeast Asia.”

The two sides signed a MoU on friendly cooperation.

On May 17 and 18 the visitors will meet with Sun Group executives at the Sun Signature Gallery Art and Event Centre in Hoàng Hôn Town.

They will get a taste of “Kiss The Stars,” Asia's largest multimedia show on water and the world's longest three-wire cable car ride between Hoàng Hôn town and Hòn Thơm Island. — VNS