Three-Time Grammy Award Winner Tim McGraw Headlines Illinois State Fair Grandstand August 17th
McGraw is one of the most successful touring acts in the history of country music. His projects have spawned some of the most meaningful songs of all time, including "Live Like You Were Dying," and "Humble and Kind," whose messages continue to impact fans around the world. His newest single, "Standing Room Only," launched with the most first-week streams of any track in McGraw's career.
"We are excited to add one of country music's biggest artists to the 2023 Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "The extensive music catalog Tim McGraw brings to the stage will have hits for every generation to sing along to."
Joining Tim McGraw is rising star Landon Parker. Parker landed on Amazon Music's 2022 Artists to Watch list and Top 50 Most Played: Country after his debut EP Hits Home, released in December 2022. Parker bridges the distance between traditional country music and its modern-day makeover with his deep voice, small-town roots, and high-energy live shows.
Friday, August 11: Old Dominion and Special Guest to be Announced
Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123
Tuesday, August 15: REO Speedwagon with TBD
Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100
Wednesday, August 16: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH
Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $90
Thursday, August 17: Tim McGraw with Landon Parker
Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150
Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with TBD
Tier 3 - $50 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123
Sunday, August 20: Nelly with Ashanti & Ja Rule
Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110
*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.