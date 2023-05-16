Three-Time Grammy Award Winner Tim McGraw Headlines Illinois State Fair Grandstand August 17th

SPRINGFIELD, IL - Tim McGraw will headline the Illinois State Fair Grandstand on Thursday, August 17. McGraw has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and dominated the charts with 46 number one singles. The Illinois State Fair announced three-time Grammy Award-winning entertainer, author, and actorwill headline the Illinois State Fair Grandstand onMcGraw has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and dominated the charts with 46 number one singles.





McGraw is one of the most successful touring acts in the history of country music. His projects have spawned some of the most meaningful songs of all time, including "Live Like You Were Dying," and "Humble and Kind," whose messages continue to impact fans around the world. His newest single, "Standing Room Only," launched with the most first-week streams of any track in McGraw's career.





"We are excited to add one of country music's biggest artists to the 2023 Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "The extensive music catalog Tim McGraw brings to the stage will have hits for every generation to sing along to."





Joining Tim McGraw is rising star Landon Parker. Parker landed on Amazon Music's 2022 Artists to Watch list and Top 50 Most Played: Country after his debut EP Hits Home, released in December 2022. Parker bridges the distance between traditional country music and its modern-day makeover with his deep voice, small-town roots, and high-energy live shows.





Ticket sales for Tim McGraw with Landon Parker go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster . Tickets for all other announced show are on sale via Ticketmaster





Friday, August 11: Old Dominion and Special Guest to be Announced

Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123





Tuesday, August 15: REO Speedwagon with TBD

Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100





Wednesday, August 16: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $90





Thursday, August 17: Tim McGraw with Landon Parker

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150





Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with TBD

Tier 3 - $50 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123





Sunday, August 20: Nelly with Ashanti & Ja Rule

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110





*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.



