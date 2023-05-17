Central Retail and Bắc Giang sign MoU on lychee consumption

VIETNAM, May 17 - HÀ NỘI — Central Retail Vietnam and Bắc Giang Provincial People's Committee signed a cooperation agreement on the sale of lychees on Tuesday in Bắc Giang City.

According to the agreement, Bắc Giang Province Department of Industry and Trade will provide Central Retail details of key agricultural manufacturing and trading units to connect and build consumption plans to meet the retailer’s needs and demands.

The province's Department of Industry and Trade also instructed companies, cooperatives, and suppliers to coordinate and complete the procedures in accordance with regulations.

Central Retail Vietnam will inform cooperatives and businesses the requirements and processes involved to put lychees and other key agricultural products into its systems, like GO!, BigC, and Tops Market.

It will continue guiding to complete the requirements and processes for goods that have not yet qualified to be inserted into the system right away.

In 2023, Central Retail Việt Nam will consume about 300 tonnes of lychees from Lục Ngạn District. The total area of ​​lychee in Bắc Giang Province is 29,700 hectares, an increase of 1,400 hectares compared to 2022. The output is estimated at over 180,000 tonnes. — VNS