Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,006 in the last 365 days.

Vietnam: The rising star of Foreign Direct Investment

VIETNAM, May 17 - Over recent years, Vietnam's investment landscape has thrived. Its stable political climate, robust economic growth potential, and favourable investment environment have made the country a magnet for firms. Further strategic solutions are underway to attract more large-scale investment groups by 2030.

You just read:

Vietnam: The rising star of Foreign Direct Investment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more