Hà Nội hosts Electric Energy Show 2023

VIETNAM, May 17 - HÀ NỘI — Over 170 domestic and foreign enterprises are participating in the Electric Energy Show 2023 (ELECS 2023) which opened its doors in the capital city on Wednesday.

During the three-day show, these firms will introduce their power generation equipment, new renewable energy equipment and distribution and transmission equipment at 250 booths.

Among them are LS ELECTRIC, KEPCO, KEPCO KDN, Woon Young, YongSung Electric, DK Corporation, G-TOPS, Genad System, K-Solarplaza, Kiwon Solutec, NAUMADE, Elecnova Việt Nam and SUNHOUSE.

The event is expected to create trade opportunities for Vietnamese and international businesses to meet, exchange experiences, expand cooperation, and access high-tech equipment and advanced achievements in the world to improve their production and business capacities, the event's organisers said.

Thus, direct meetings among businesses, power producers and potential partners and customers will be held throughout the show, they said, adding that some seminars discussing issues related to the energy sector will also be held on the sidelines of the event.

According to organisers, 50 businesses from South Korea have participated in ELECS 2023. That has demonstrated the strong support from the two countries' governments under the agreement to strengthen cooperation on renewable energy and electricity saving.

Many of them have expressed interest in the Vietnamese market and were willing to meet directly with potential customers and partners in Việt Nam to exchange technology and business cooperation, they said.

Nguyễn Thị Ngà from LS ELECTRIC Vietnam said her company wanted to introduce new technologies in electricity and smart energy which were hot issues not only in Việt Nam but also around the world.

Ngà said she hoped that these technologies would soon be applied in Việt Nam, helping the country reduce CO2 emissions.

Jointly held by Korea Electrical Manufacturers Association, Korea Electric Power Corporation, Korea’s exhibition organiser - Coex and Việt Nam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC, ELECS 2023 is expected to welcome about 20,000 visitors. — VNS