Teleflex ,and Tilla Care are Key Players in the Global External Urine Management Products Market

External Urine Management Products Market

The external urine management products market is estimated to reach $31.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- External urine management products are designed to provide protection against the continuous leakage of urine. Various medical conditions, such as bladder cancer, can lead to the loss of bladder control in individuals. The increasing global demand for urinary catheters is primarily influenced by the high prevalence of urine incontinence, particularly among the elderly and nursing care patients. To address incontinence that cannot be effectively treated or controlled through medications or surgical procedures, urinary catheters, pads, and diapers are utilized. The expansion of the market for external urine management products is driven by the significant risk factors for urinary incontinence, namely obesity and the aging population.

CAGR: 7.4%

• Current Market Size: USD 31.9 Billion

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2031

• Base Year: 2021

The global external urine management products market is expected to reach USD 31.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and other urological disorders. External urine management products are used to collect and drain urine from the body. They are available in a variety of forms, including pads, diapers, and catheters.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

COVID-19 has positively impacted various sectors of the healthcare industry such as hospitals, clinics, and home care settings. There was a significant upsurge in the external urine management products demand globally as external urine management products are widely used in hospitals.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an increase in demand for incontinence goods such as external urinary catheters used at home. These products are in high demand because the majority of consumers are elderly or older citizens. Restrictions on mobility at international borders have given an opportunity for local businesses to enter the market and address unmet end-user demands.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

On the basis of gender, the female segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the pads & diapers segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is predicted to witness the fastest growth in the coming years.

On the basis of product category, the disposable segment emerged as the global leader in 2021, and the non-disposable segment is predicted to witness the fastest growth in the coming years.

On the basis of distribution channel, the online channel segment emerged as the global leader in 2021, and the offline channel segment is predicted to witness the fastest growth in the coming years.

On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment emerged as the global leader in 2021, and the homecare settings segment is predicted to witness the fastest growth in the coming years.

On the basis of region, the North America market registered the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its position during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Teleflex, Inc.,

Tilla Care, Inc.

Consure Medical

Men's Liberty (BioDerm)

Boehringer Laboratories, LLC

Hollister, Inc.

Coloplast Corp.

Sterimed Group

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health.

These companies are focusing on developing innovative products and expanding their distribution network to gain a competitive edge in the market.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Increasing focus on developing innovative products

Expansion of distribution network

Growing demand for disposable products

Increasing awareness about urinary incontinence

Rising geriatric population

