Foneazy Launches TinyFix for Mac to Instantly Fix all iOS Faults and Frozen Screen in a Few Clicks

TinyFix for Mac interface TinyFix Standard mode TinyFix icon

Foneazy has launched TinyFix for Mac, a new product that helps Mac users resolve issues related to their iOS devices by themselves.

NEW YORK, US, May 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- TinyFix is an iOS repair tool designed for Windows and Mac that works on all iOS devices, including iPods, iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs. It is created to fix multiple iOS problems like frozen devices, being stuck on the Apple logo, restarting the loop, update issues (iOS 14/15/16), and more without losing the data.The program is a simple wizard-based app that is easy to use for novices and professionals alike and is capable of resolving iTunes issues such as 4013/4005 with a few clicks. TinyFix supports all iOS versions and devices, including iOS 16 and all iPhone 14 models with MacOS 10.12 or later.Main features of TinyFix for MacTinyFix detects and provides solutions to various iOS faults, including frozen screens, stuck headphone mode, continuous reboots, and more.1. Fix unresponsive and frozen iPhones instantly without data loss directly from the PC. Instead, it solves various other issues such as frozen screens, unresponsive phones, stuck on Apple logo , white/black screens and devices stuck in Recovery/DFU mode or restarting loops, devices stuck in special modes, devices not functioning, and device errors.2. TinyFix resolves all common update glitches of iOS 16/15 to ensure the data remains intact even when the device encounters iTunes restore failure issues. The program offers easy and quick solutions in cases when the device is stuck in recovery mode, a starting loop, a white Apple logo display, or a black screen, etc..3. Whether the user has an iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, or Apple TV or needs to bypass the iTunes errors, TinyFix is capable of fixing any issue revolving around them.4. The program lets the users enter or exit the Recovery Mode in a single click without losing the data . Moreover, it allows users to downgrade iOS without jailbreak and iTunes to a previous version if they're not content with the latest update.5. TinyFix has a high success rate with no data loss, and besides being easy to use, the tool has high compatibility with all Apple devices.Price and Availability:For 1-5 devices, it is available at $24.95 per month. You also can buy the economic version: $34.95 for one year or $44.95 for a lifetime.Information: https://www.foneazy.com/pricing/tinyfix-ios-system-repair/ About FoneazyFoneazy is a renowned company that has been lending services for a long time to resolve phone-related problems and make using it a breeze. With its industry experience and high-end work, it has managed to garner users across the globe. The company aims to deliver value through its products and prioritize customer satisfaction by adding valuable features and improving ease of use. More information: https://www.foneazy.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/foneazy/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/foneazy YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@foneazy/ Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MjRo6Kz8YBQ

Exit recovery mode in one click without data loss for FREE with TinyFix