Brine Chillers Market Size to Hit US$ 18.09 Billion at a CAGR of 4.4% by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Industrial Development Contributes to Market Growth and Development. North America accounts for a significant revenue share of the global brine chillers industry.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brine chillers are used to provide cooling solutions in a variety of industries. Including chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage production, and HVAC systems, among others.



The global brine chillers market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 11.76 billion in 2023 and increase at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2023 and 2033. The brine chillers industry is likely to be worth US$ 18.09 billion by 2033.

In the upcoming years, the desire for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions. As well as rising demand from the food and beverage industry is projected to cause the brine chillers market to experience consistent expansion.

Forces Shaping the Future of Brine Chillers Market

Process Cooling is Becoming Increasingly Popular

Many businesses rely on process cooling to manage and maintain the temperature of equipment and products. Brine chillers are commonly used for process cooling because they provide accurate temperature control, energy economy, and dependability.

Transition to Renewable Energy Sources

Brine chillers have benefited from the increased emphasis on renewable energy sources such as solar and geothermal energy. These chillers can be used with renewable energy systems to provide long-term cooling solutions, thus boosting their use.

Brine chillers are well-known for their cheap operating costs and high energy efficiency. With a greater emphasis on energy conservation, brine chillers demand is projected to rise in the future.

Demand in the Food and Beverage Industry is Growing

For chilling meat, dairy, and other food products, brine chillers are frequently used in the food and beverage industry. The market is anticipated to expand significantly due to the rising demand for packaged and processed food products.

Forces Limiting Progress

Application Scope Restrictions

Industry-specific applications for brine chillers include the chemical, pharmaceutical, food processing, and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) sectors. The brine chillers industry can be constrained by the limited application range since other sectors may have different cooling needs that can be better met by other technologies.

Concerns about the Environment

Certain refrigerants, such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), used in brine chillers can have negative environmental impacts. Such as ozone depletion and global warming. Customers may be cautious to employ brine chillers as a result of this. This factor constrains the brine chillers industry.

Key Takeaways

Brine chillers have a sizable brine chillers industry in North America.

Another significant brine chillers market is Europe.

The brine chillers business has seen tremendous expansion in the Asia Pacific region.

In comparison to air-cooled brine chillers, water-cooled brine chillers have a greater segment share and are more widely employed.

Commercial and residential brine chillers have a smaller market share than industrial brine chillers.



Competitive Outlook

The brine chillers business has a fierce level of competition. The brine chillers industry is very fragmented, with many local and international companies offering a wide range of goods.

The leading brine chillers manufacturers are Daikin Industries, Ltd., Carrier Corporation, Johnson Controls International Plc, Trane Technologies plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Hitachi Ltd. With well-established distribution systems, well-known brands, and a broad range of products, brine chillers manufacturers are well-established in the market.

Key Companies

Thermax Limited

Carrier Corporation

Johnson Controls International PLC

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Trane Technologies plc

York Process Systems (Johnson Controls)

Johnson Thermal Systems

Multistack LLC

BAC Compressors

Thermal Care Inc

Recent Innovations

Johnson Controls Buys Hybrid Energy to Expand Portfolio of Industrial Heat Pumps



A rising producer of high-temperature energy management systems with a focus on heat pumps for district heating and industrial processes. Hybrid Energy AS was bought by Johnson Controls, according to a press release. Hybrid Energy's innovative technology may help consumers with fresh, affordable solutions while meeting sustainability and decarbonization initiatives in Europe and beyond.

Launch of the Supra eCool Truck Refrigeration Series by Carrier Transicold



In 2023, Carrier Transicold may introduce two single-temperature electric truck refrigeration units as the cornerstone of its new Supra eCoolTM series. Offering more versatility in addition to silent, emissions-free performance.

Regional Outlook

Due to its sophisticated manufacturing sector, numerous manufacturing operations, and the existence of vital industries. Including food processing, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, North America has been a significant brine chillers industry. The region's emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency has also increased demand for brine chillers.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization in the Asia Pacific area have led to a rise in the demand for cooling solutions in a variety of industries. Including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

Due to the rising need for refrigeration in the pharmaceutical and chemical processing industries, the European brine chillers industry to expand. The European market expansion for brine chillers is primarily driven by nations like Germany, France, and Italy.

Key Segments

By Type of Brine Chiller : Air-cooled Brine Chillers Water-cooled Brine Chillers

By Capacity Range : Small Capacity Brine Chillers (Below 100 kW) Medium Capacity Brine Chillers (100 kW to 500 kW) Large Capacity Brine Chillers (Above 500 kW)

By Application : Industrial Brine Chillers Commercial Brine Chillers Residential Brine Chillers

By Industry Vertical : Food and Beverage Chemical and Petrochemical Pharmaceutical HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) Energy Others



Key Questions Covered in the Brine Chillers Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Brine Chillers sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Brine Chillers demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Brine Chillers Market during the forecast period?



