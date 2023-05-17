Proofpoint Joins Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative

Public-private partnership will facilitate a holistic and synchronized approach to threat prevention, detection, and response

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc. , a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced its membership in the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC). Formed in 2021 by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), JCDC is a public-private cybersecurity initiative that unites cyber defenders from organizations worldwide.



Through this partnership, JCDC and Proofpoint will share information with each other about the current and emerging threat landscape. JCDC will provide timely information related to current security vulnerabilities, exploits, and other cyber issues, as well as best practices for mitigation. Proofpoint, in turn, has a world-class threat research team that offers unique insights, while its email and network telemetry provide unparalleled visibility into threats.

“Proofpoint’s partnership with JCDC underscores our commitment for collaboration with the global cybersecurity community to advance our nation’s cyber resilience and apply our collective capabilities to solving cybersecurity challenges,” said Ryan Kalember, executive vice president of cybersecurity strategy for Proofpoint. “JCDC membership provides Proofpoint with an opportunity to bolster our practices and products with timely intelligence about emerging threats and vulnerabilities. We are thrilled to be part of this collaborative ecosystem and offer our expertise to JCDC—and at the same time advance our ability to protect our customers.”

One of the additional benefits of JCDC membership is the ability to incorporate preliminary cyber threat data as well as subsequent findings into Proofpoint’s threat intelligence offerings and investigations methods. This information sharing will result in the ability to deploy protection faster and better. And through shared threat intelligence, Proofpoint, JCDC, and CISA will be well positioned to remain ahead of adversaries while protecting organizations with actionable insights.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

About the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative

Pursuant to new authority from Congress, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) established JCDC in August 2021 to transform traditional public-private partnerships into real-time private-public operational collaboration and shift the paradigm from reacting to threats and vulnerabilities to proactively planning and taking steps to mitigate them. JCDC combines the visibility, insight, and innovation of the private sector with the capabilities and authorities of the federal cyber ecosystem to collectively drive down cyber risk to the nation at scale. Learn more about JCDC at CISA.gov/JCDC.

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

