Investment Banking Trading Services Market Size Analysis, Share, Revenue, Trends And Global Industry Forecast 2032

The Business Research Company's Investment Banking Trading Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Investment Banking Trading Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the investment banking trading services market size is predicted to reach $516.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.57%.

The growth in the market is due to need for advisory and consultancy services. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest investment banking trading services market share. Major investment banking trader include Bank of America Corporation, Barclays Bank PLC., Citigroup Inc., Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG.

Investment Banking Trading Services Market Segments

• By Service Type: Equity Underwriting And Debt Underwriting Services, Trading And Related Services, Financial Advisory, Other Service Types

• By Industry Vertical: BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy And Utilities, IT And Telecom, Retail And Consumer Goods, Media And Entertainment, Other Industry Vertical

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Investment banking and trading services refer to banking firm that provides various types of financial services, such as proprietary trading or trading securities for clients. It assists businesses in evaluating financial markets in order to raise funds and meet other business needs.

