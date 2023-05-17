Fea Money launches its Innovative Minimum Viable Product (MVP) app to the public
Fea Money launches its Innovative Minimum Viable Product (MVP) app to the publicZURICH, SWITZERLAND, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fea Money, a fintech company focused on serving women, has announced the public launch of its Minimum Viable Product (MVP) app. Angelyne J Larcher, the company's CEO, expressed her excitement and noted that this milestone would not have been possible without the incredible support of their community through crowd investing.
In December 2022, FEA Money's CEO, Angelyne Larcher, took a bold step by turning to her community of about 4,000 people and raising their first tranche of funds through crowd-investing
Fea Money's MVP app offers a range of resources tailored to women's unique financial and life journeys, including finance classes, a community forum, and women-focused life and financial information. The company's subscription plans - Uplift Her, Elevate Her, and Advance Her - provide users with access to various levels of financial and life resources, helping women to close the gender wealth gap.
Remarkably, Fea Money achieved this impressive milestone without relying on any backing from VC money, Swiss Angel Investors, or Investors abroad, nor have they received any grants or support from any organization and without relying on any privileges. The company's impressive milestone has inspired other female founders to follow in their footsteps and raise funds through their own communities.
"We are thrilled to launch our MVP app to the public and look forward to continuing to upgrade our features step-by-step," said Larcher. "We encourage everyone to download our app from both the App Store and Google Play Store and get familiar with everything our app has to offer."
Fea Money's MVP app launch marks a significant step forward in the female-focused fintech industry, and the company's commitment to closing the gender wealth gap through innovative financial and life resources is inspiring.
Download the Fea Money app today and join the movement towards financial empowerment and independence for all women.
About Fea Money
Fea Money is a Zurich subscription based Female focused Fintech that strives to close the gender wealth gap by combining the right knowledge with the right product
