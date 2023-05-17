Submit Release
Governor Palacios Accompanies Associate Director Sierra-Zorita, Deputy Assistant Secretary Nakoa, and Director of OIA Brewer to Kalabera Cave

Governor Arnold I. Palacios accompanied White House Intergovernmental Affairs Associate Director for Puerto Rico and Territories Gretchen Sierra-Zorita and newly appointed Director of Office of Insular Affairs (OIA) of the US Department of Interior John D. Brewer on a site visit to the Kalabera Cave, a project funded by the OIA as part of the CNMI’s capital improvement project for Economic Development.

