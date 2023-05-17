Submit Release
Swimming pool of Tamagnini Barbosa Sports Centre temporarily closed

MACAU, May 17 - The swimming pool of Tamagnini Barbosa Sports Centre has been temporarily closed with immediate effect until further notice due to the failure to meet the required water quality standards. A series of cleaning and disinfection works will be carried out to ensure the safety of the public. The Sports Bureau regrets any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of the swimming pool and appreciate the public’s understanding.

Purchased ticket of swimming pool at Tamagnini Barbosa Sports Centre through online booking system will be refunded to the buyer’s online account via relevant electronic payment method.

For more information about ticket refund, please visit the Sports Bureau website https://www.sport.gov.mo/uploads/media/venue-regulations/pool_buy_rule.pdf  or call our hotline 2823 6363 during office hours.

