Celebration Ceremony of the “World Telecommunication and Information Society Day” 2023

MACAU, May 17 - In order to celebrate the “World Telecommunication and Information Society Day” (WTISD) established by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the Macau Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) held a celebration ceremony and thematic lectures at the Grand Ballroom, MGM Macau at 10:00 am on May 17th. The Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo Arrais do Rosário, presided over the ceremony. The Director of CTT, Lau Wai Meng, gave a speech. The theme of WTISD this year is "Empowering the least developed countries through information and communication technologies", which aiming to accelerate sustainable development in the places where international assistance is needed the most and to tap the full potential of the Least Developed Countries helping them make progress on the road to prosperity, including to ensure everyone has the opportunity to access high-quality Internet.

To cope with the theme of WTISD this year, CTT organized thematic lectures titled "The Driving Force of Urban Development: Innovation and Application of Information and Communication Technology", and invited academic experts as well as representatives from the industry in Hong Kong and Mainland China to discuss and share experiences on the topic. Deepening the understanding of ICT's driving effect for accelerating urban development and inspiring industries to adopt ICT technology aggressively, and introduce various applications and innovations of smart cities for solving various urban problems, and empowering the construction and development of smart city in Macau.

CTT distributed free commemorative envelopes for the WTISD on May 17th and provided commemorative postmark cancellation service at the General Post Office. Besides, Local telecommunications operators also participated in the celebratory activities by setting up booths in the exhibition for the theme of WTISD this year and launching various service promotions for their customers. Please contact the operators for more details.