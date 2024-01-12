Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Lorviqua, lorlatinib, Date of authorisation: 06/05/2019, Revision: 12, Status: Authorised

ALK?positive advanced NSCLC previously treated with an ALK TKI

Lorviqua was effective at treating ALK-positive NSCLC in one main study which included 139 patients whose disease had worsened despite treatment with either alectinib or ceritinib or with crizotinib and another ALK TKI. In this study Lorviqua was not compared with any other treatment or placebo (a dummy treatment).

Response to treatment was assessed using body scans and standardised criteria for assessing solid tumours, with complete response being when the patient had no remaining signs of the cancer. Around 43% of patients who had been previously treated with alectinib or ceritinib were considered by their doctors to have had a complete or partial response to Lorviqua.

Of the patients who had been previously treated with crizotinib and another ALK TKI, around 40% had a complete or partial response to Lorviqua.

Lorviqua was also effective when the cancer had spread to the brain. Depending on which previous treatment the patients had received, around 67% and 52% of patients treated with Lorviqua had no signs of cancer in the brain or the signs of cancer had reduced.

Previously untreated ALK?positive advanced NSCLC

One main study, involving 296 patients with ALK-positive NSCLC who had not been treated before with another ALK TKI, found that Lorviqua was more effective than crizotinib in preventing the disease from getting worse.

Patients given crizotinib got worse, on average, after around 9 months of treatment; as very few patients on Lorviqua got worse, it was not possible to calculate how many months passed before the disease worsened. The benefits of Lorviqua were further supported by study data showing that 76% of the patients given Lorviqua had a complete or partial response compared with 58% of patients receiving crizotinib. In addition, responses to Lorviqua lasted for longer compared with crizotinib.

Lorviqua was also effective in patients whose cancer had spread to the brain. Around 66% of the patients treated with Lorviqua had no signs of cancer in the brain or the signs of cancer had reduced compared with around 20% of those receiving crizotinib.