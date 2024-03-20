Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Nexium Control, esomeprazole, Date of authorisation: 26/08/2013, Revision: 18, Status: Authorised

Nexium Control has been compared with placebo (a dummy treatment) in two main studies involving 718 adult patients with reflux symptoms including heartburn. The patients were treated for four weeks. The main measure of effectiveness in both studies was the percentage of patients whose heartburn symptoms had completely cleared up at the end of the study.

In the first study, around 34% of patients taking a 20 mg dose of Nexium Control (41 out of 121) had no more heartburn symptoms, compared with around 14% of patients taking placebo (17 out of 124). In the second study, around 42% of patients taking Nexium Control (47 out of 113) had no more heartburn symptoms, compared with around 12% of patients taking placebo (14 out of 118). In both studies, most patients whose symptoms completely cleared up had already achieved this in the first two weeks, while patients whose symptoms did not completely clear up in two weeks showed little further improvement from continued treatment.

