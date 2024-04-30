Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Lyumjev (previously Liumjev), insulin lispro, Date of authorisation: 24/03/2020, Revision: 6, Status: Authorised

Lyumjev can only be obtained with a prescription. It is given as an injection under the skin of the upper arm, thigh, buttock or belly. It can also be given with an insulin pump. A healthcare professional should explain to the patient how to use the medicine properly.

Because Lyumjev is a fast-acting insulin, it is usually given just before a meal or, if more appropriate, soon after a meal. The dose of Lyumjev is worked out for each patient and depends on the patient’s blood glucose level.

In some circumstances, such as when blood acid levels are dangerously high (ketoacidosis), Lyumjev may be given into a vein, under a doctor’s supervision.

For more information about using Lyumjev, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.