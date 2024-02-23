Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Ravicti, glycerol phenylbutyrate, Date of authorisation: 26/11/2015, Revision: 17, Status: Authorised

Ravicti is available as a liquid (1.1 g/ml) to be taken by mouth, or given through a tube that goes from the nose to the stomach or through the belly into the stomach. It can only be obtained with a prescription and should be prescribed by a doctor who has experience in treating patients with urea cycle disorders.

Since proteins are a source of nitrogen, Ravicti must be used together with a special low-protein diet, and sometimes with dietary supplements (depending on the daily protein intake needed for growth and development).

The dose of Ravicti depends on the patient’s diet, height and weight. Regular blood tests are needed to adjust the dose. The total daily dose of Ravicti should be divided into equal amounts and given with each meal. Ravicti may be a life-long treatment unless the patient has a successful liver transplant.

For more information about using Ravicti, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.