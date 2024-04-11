Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Ambrisentan Mylan, ambrisentan, Date of authorisation: 20/06/2019, Revision: 5, Status: Authorised

Ambrisentan Mylan can only be obtained with a prescription and treatment must be started by a doctor who has experience in the treatment of PAH.

Ambrisentan Mylan is available as tablets (5 and 10 mg). Treatment is started at a dose of 5 mg daily and the doctor may increase it to 10 mg daily depending on response and any side effects experienced by the patient. The dose is increased to 10 mg daily when the medicine is used with tadalafil (another medicine for PAH). When taken with ciclosporin (a medicine that reduces the activity of the immune system) the dose of Ambrisentan Mylan should be 5 mg daily and the patient should be closely monitored by their doctor.

For more information about using Ambrisentan Mylan, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.

